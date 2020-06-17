Yemen Outraged by Removal of Saudi-Led Coalition From UN Blacklist

SANA’A – A member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council censured the United Nations over its decision to remove the Saudi-led coalition from a blacklist for killing and injuring children in the conflict-plagued Arab country, saying the crime that cannot be effaced from its record.

“Delisting Saudi Arabia from the annual UN report confirms the chaos in the world body and its disregard for humanitarian standards,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page on Tuesday, PressTV reported.

He denounced the UN’s step as an “ineffaceable crime”, adding it took place at the same time as Saudi Arabia perpetrated a new massacre in Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada. The Yemeni official was referring to the Saudi-led air raids that targeted a civilian car in Sa’ada on Monday, killing 13 people, including women and children.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took away the Saudi-led coalition engaged in an atrocious military campaign against Yemen from a blacklist, several years after it was first named and shamed for killing and injuring children in the impoverished country.

The move prompted immediate protests from human rights groups worldwide. Jo Becker, the advocacy director of the children’s rights division at Human Rights Watch, argued that Guterres “is adding a new level of shame to his ‘list of shame’ by removing the Saudi-led coalition and ignoring the UN’s own evidence of continued grave violations against children”.

Adrianne Lapar, director of Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict, also stated by removing the Saudi-led coalition “the secretary-general sends the message that powerful actors can get away with killing children”.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years. More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.