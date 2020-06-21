WATCH: WITNESS EXPLAIN MINNEAPOLIS SHOOT-OUT THAT LEFT 12 SHOT, 1 DEAD

MINNEAPOLIS – As the liberal media and the Soros controlled faction of BLM promote ‘eliminating’ or ‘defunding’ the police, a large shoot-out between two gangs in a popular dining and entertainment district in Minneapolis, has left 12 shot and hospitalized, and at least 1 confirmed dead.

The below is a rare video that FRN has spent the last hour finding, as the vast majority of news reportage has left more questions than answers.

What we know from this witness, who is a restaurant owner (the primary affected business), is that two groups fired an upwards of 50 rounds at each other.

This is not a mass shooting event, but a gang shoot-out, where both sides opened fire on each other. The witness observed automatic weapons being used.