WATCH: WITNESS EXPLAIN MINNEAPOLIS SHOOT-OUT THAT LEFT 12 SHOT, 1 DEAD

MINNEAPOLIS – As the liberal media and the Soros controlled faction of BLM promote ‘eliminating’ or ‘defunding’ the police, a large shoot-out between two gangs in a popular dining and entertainment district in Minneapolis, has left 12 shot and hospitalized, and at least 1 confirmed dead.
The below is a rare video that FRN has spent the last hour finding, as the vast majority of news reportage has left more questions than answers.
What we know from this witness, who is a restaurant owner (the primary affected business), is that two groups fired an upwards of 50 rounds at each other.
This is not a mass shooting event, but a gang shoot-out, where both sides opened fire on each other. The witness observed automatic weapons being used.
Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.