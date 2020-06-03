Trending

Advertisements
VideoAnglo 5Headline NewsOpinions

WATCH: Anna Brees Interviews Prof. Robert Endres

By Anna Brees

By Guest Author
0 1,349

By Anna Brees – Originally at OffGuardian – Published Jun 3, 2020 FRN

Prof Robert Endres is leader of the biological physics group and the physics of life network at Imperial College London. He sits down with independent journalist Anna Brees to discuss his issues with the Imperial Model.

- Advertisement -

“I am a fundamental research scientist who uses his quantitative physics background to analyse biological data and to develop predictive models, mostly for processes at the cellular scale. In this interview, I discuss the importance of a broad public debate of the Covid-19 health crisis, which should encompass the various scientific opinions, as well as their implications for our society and economy.

Regarding scientific approaches, I would like to see the same rigorous scientific criteria applied as the ones we expect our students to use on a daily basis, in particular the critical assessment of the limitations of the methods and obtained results.”

Watch more of Anna Brees’ interviews and videos here, or follow her on twitter @BreesAnna.

Advertisements
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Guest Author943 posts 0 comments

    Views expressed by Guest Authors are their own, and are not reflective of FRN or its editorial team. FRN publishes these for research and educational purposes only. The text is presented for these reasons alone, and absolutely not for purposes related to promoting any of the views expressed herein

    You might also like More from author
    Comments