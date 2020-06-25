Trending

Uncovering the Secret of the Deep State

By Matthew Ehret
On June 23, the Canadian Patriot Review’s Matthew Ehret was invited onto Rogue News Radio to discuss the British pedigree of the Deep State from 1776 to the present, the battle currently underway to control the terms of the new system which will replace the bankrupt economic order now melting down, and the importance of creative reason as a fundamental principle of both science, art and economics.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series.  In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

Click on the video link below for more.

