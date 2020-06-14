Ukrops Rub Hands as Pentagon Promises Ukraine $250 Million in Military Aid

WASHINGTON, D.C./KIEV – The US Defense Department announced it was resuming “military assistance” to Ukraine, saying $250 million will be released and sent to the country. The money will be used to “help Ukraine with its defensive capabilities, air and sea surveillance, communication and cyberdefense”, the latter it said will be spent countering “Russian cyber offensive operations and misinformation”, according to CNN.

The announcement comes after the US certified the Ukraine government had “carried out required reforms” in the military, the Pentagon said.

“The Department of Defense announced today its plans for $250 million in Fiscal Year 2020 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds for additional training, equipment, and advisory efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression,” the Pentagon said in a statement to CNN. “This reaffirms the long-standing defense relationship between the United States and Ukraine — a critical partner on the front line of strategic competition with Russia,” it added.

The statement said that the “funds — $125 million of which was conditional on Ukraine’s progress on defense reforms – will provide equipment to support ongoing training programs and operational needs”.

The West has expanded its support of the Ukraine military since it conducted a Neo-Nazi coup in 2014, in response to which Crimea rejoined Russia following a referendum where more than 90 percent of participants voted in favor of separating from now Neo-Nazi Ukraine.

The West used the event as a pretext for a confrontation with Russia and brands the reunification as “annexation of Ukrainian land by Russia”. However, support for Ukraine has not been so uniform in the last couple of years. Last year, President Trump even froze $400 million in “military aid” to the country.

This was part of Trump’s crackdown on the criminal activities of the Biden clan, led by Joe Biden, a leading neoliberal contender for the 2020 election. Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the criminal activities of Biden’s son Hunter after it was found that Biden blackmailed President Zelensky to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating the criminal activities of the Biden clan in Ukraine.