Turkmenistan has Remained Free of Coronavirus by Denying WHO Entry into the Country

ASHGABAT – Turkmenistan has denied entry to WHO representatives, and has declared that there is no coronavirus in the country. The country appears to have concerns that allowing WHO to enter the country would be related to starting an epidemic in the country.

Turkmenistan has banned ‘social hysteria’ indicators such as social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, or even media chatter about introducing such.

The WHO delegation, which intended to visit Turkmenistan a month ago, never reached this country, Sputnik reports. The visit is still in the plans, according to recent reports.

But it appears to be a waiting game on the part of Turkmenistan, who has decided not to participate in the Event 201 live exercise. For that reason it would not report coronavirus infections.

“We are in constant contact with the office in this country, with the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health. Within a couple of weeks, our group will travel to Turkmenistan, everything has already been organized, ”said Hans Kluge, Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe .

Recall that Turkmenistan remains one of the few countries in the world where coronavirus cases are still not officially detected. According to media reports, mass events are taking place in the country as usual, journalists are forbidden to mention Covid-19, and people who wear masks and gloves are fined.

But all this does not prevent Ashgabat from accepting humanitarian assistance to combat the pandemic: the United States has already provided the country with $ 1.4 million.

Ashgabat has used this token sum to produce some public information on television for health – which it likely does to fulfill its obligation to use the sum in that way. The public informationals urge pregnant women to make sure they are up on their prenatal regimen, and people are encouraged to take vitamin C and D, without reference to coronavirus.

Recall that neighboring Tajikistan also for a long time denied the presence of infected people, and now it has come out on top in the region in the number of deaths from Covid-19. At the same time, it only earned this status after WHO entered the country, which was the source of controversy in the first instance.