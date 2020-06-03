Trump says if Russia were G7 Member then Problems would be Easier to Solve

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox radio that the problems in the world would be easier to solve if Russia were a part of the G7. The return of Russia to the summits of the G7 format requires common sense, since half of the issues discussed at these meetings are connected with Russia.

The host asked the American leader what Russian President Vladimir Putin had done to gain his confidence and return to the club of the leading countries of the world.

“Well, he helped us with the oil industry, which is good for him, too, and we raised it and now we can save millions of jobs in Texas, North Dakota and other places in Oklahoma. Now the production there is stable. They (oil prices) fell to zero, which would have cost five million jobs. But in general it is not a question of what he did. “It’s a matter of common sense,” Trump said. – We have a G7, it is not there, and half of the questions are devoted to Russia. If he was there, it would be much easier to solve them. ”

Trump recalled that Russia was already a member of the G8 under Barack Obama , but other countries abandoned this format due to the annexation of Crimea to Russia.

“Obama was completely cleaned, his pockets were cleaned. Putin did something that he shouldn’t do, apparently because he didn’t respect Obama, and the US said: we don’t want to be here, Putin should be there, ”Trump said, after which he emphasized once again that it’s not whether Russia deserves it or not, but in common sense.

On June 1st the presidents of Russia and the United States held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the idea that Trump might hold a G7 summit with a possible invitation from the leaders of Russia, India, Australia and South Korea. The leaders of the two countries also discussed the situation on the world oil market in the context of the implementation of the OPEC + agreement. According to the Kremlin’s release, the conversation, which was initiated by the American side, was constructive, businesslike, and substantive.