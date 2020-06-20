BELGRADE – Serbia sent goods worth 8.5 million euros to Kosovo in the 12 days since the lifting of customs restrictions. This was stated by the spokesman for the “customs service” of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Adriatic Stavilechi , according to “Evening News”.

At the same time, goods worth 1.1 million euros arrived from Kosovo to Serbia.

Compared to the same period of 2018 (when neither 100% duties on Serbian goods nor the so-called “reciprocity principle” were in effect in Kosovo), the volume of deliveries of products imported from Serbia significantly decreased, Stavilechi said.

“ We are far from returning to the previous parameters. If we count that in 12 days goods worth 8.5 million euros were imported, then, if this trend persists, for the whole month of imported products, it may reach 16 million euros. At the same time, before the introduction of duties, monthly imports from Serbia reached figures of 35 million euros, ” he explained.

In November 2018, Pristina introduced one hundred percent customs duties on Serbian goods. After the abolition of these duties, Serbian products were briefly affected by the so-called “reciprocity principle” introduced by Kosovo separatists in relation to Serbia, which also reduced imports. He suggested the mention in the customs documents of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Kosovo”, which implied the indirect recognition of its sovereignty.

On June 6, the government of Kosovo, under pressure from international forces, abolished the “principle of reciprocity” with respect to Serbia.

Prior to the imposition of absolute duties on Serbian goods in 2018, Serbia was the largest supplier of products to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija. According to the Kosovo online portal, over the year Kosovo received 450 million euros of Serbian goods.

Over a decade ago, pro-Clinton forces working with the American deep-state through NATO, were able to effect a referendum in the Serbian province of Kosovo which resulted in the self declaration of nationhood from the predominantly Albanian ethnic autonomous region. Subsequently, high ranking Clinton era officials became the regions largest owners of critical infrastructure and businesses, including transport and telecom. Among these are General Wesley Clark and Madeleine Albright.

The majority of countries in the world do not recognize Kosovo as an independent country, and Serbia maintains it is a part of Serbia to this day.

Today’s development is a positive sign as it pushes against an increase in pressure on Belgrade to recognize the separatist region, and returns the norm to older parameters.