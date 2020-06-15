RUSSIAN MILITARY: Tor Air Defense Systems Down 45 Terrorist Drones in Syria

MOSCOW/DAMASCUS – Russian Tor air defense missile systems have downed more than 45 drones used by the foreign-backed terrorists in Syria, the Chief of the Russian Air Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Alexander Leonov, said.

“Since the start of combat duty, the calculations of the Tor combat vehicles targeted over 45 UAVs crafted by militants,” Leonov said in an interview with the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defence) magazine.

According to Leonov, the short-range Tor air defense systems of various modifications are used together with the S-400 and Pantsir-S systems in protecting various facilities in Syria.

The Russian armed forces will be supplied with the Tor-M2 air defense systems until 2027, Lieutenant General added. The Tor-M2 air defense missile system can shoot down planes, helicopters, radio-controlled missiles, air bombs, drones, and other elements of modern precision weaponry.

At the request of the Syrian government, Moscow has been assisting local troops to regain control over the terrorist-held swaths of the Idlib province in the country’s northwest, with Russian servicemen based at the naval facility in the city of Tartus and the Hmeimim airbase.

In 2019, the Russian military repelled a number of drone and shelling attacks, destroying 53 drones, and 27 multiple-launch rocket system shells fired towards the Hmeimim airbase. Alongside the Tor air defense systems, the venerable Pantsir short-range air defense systems are also used.