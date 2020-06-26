RUSSIAN FM: Moving US Troops From Germany to Poland Leads to Violation of Russia-NATO Founding Act, Restarts Cold War in Europe

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Russia is closely following the US plans to move part of its troops from Germany to Poland, and will implement all the needed measures to ensure its national security, as the US may violate the 1997 Russia-NATO Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Thursday.

“Of course, we are attentively following the announcements that are made in Washington regarding the possible relocation of some of the US troops from Germany to Poland,” Grushko said, stressing Russia’s readiness to “implement all the necessary measures for ensuring the legitimate interests of its defensive capacity and security,” RIA Novosti reported.

According to the diplomat, Russia focuses on the matter in the context of consequences for the regional security — taking into consideration its own interests and interests of allies, chiefly Belarus — and also in the context of the implementation of the Russia-NATO Founding Act, which envisions NATO’s obligation “to abstain from additional deployments of significant combative forces”.

“It is obvious that the US could violate this international document,” Grushko added, citing Washington’s withdrawal from the Intermediate‑Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and plans to exit the Open Skies Treaty.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to halve the number of US troops stationed in Germany to 25,000 over Berlin’s backlog in NATO payments. Pentagon insists the troops be moved to Poland instead. The US government has also noted that some of the troops will be reassigned to Poland, as the puppet country has proposed to sponsor the staying of the US military and to permanently host a US armored division.