Fumbling Biden to Black Church: Cops Could Shoot Unarmed People In Leg Instead Of Heart

It’s rare we borrow from Zero Hedge, but this one had to be shared since ZH is banned from Twitter. We know what Joe meant to say, but it’s not what he said. The point is three-fold.

One if anyone who wasn’t what ‘they’ wanted, they’d eat him up over this.

Second, no in fact what Joe proposes is a horrible idea.

What Joe says is fantasy, you could never train to hit a leg. The reason is that you aim for the center of gravity, and you shoot to kill.

In a real situation, especially with a knife attacker at close range, you have to step back while firing and it’s all shoots to center of gravity shots meant to stop a body in motion How many shots to the leg before that would be misses? It’s just stupid to propose.

Third, the problem is that cops invent justifications for shooting. The deeper problem is that people really are putting cops in danger often times, but that’s because – plot-twist – the criminal justice system is such hell that it makes people do anything to get arrested. There are far too many people in prison in the US. – J. Flores

Originally at Zero Hedge – Published Jun 1, 2020 FRN

Joe Biden showed up at a black church on Monday to pander for votes, in what Bloomberg described as a “subdued and sometimes meandering speech” as violent protests over the death of George Floyd grip the nation.

Speaking to an audience at the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, the former Vice President said he would establish a police oversight board in his first 100 days as president, while promising that his coronavirus relief efforts would “deal with institutional racism.”

Biden, who told black voters last month that if they don’t vote for him “you ain’t black,” said “I’ve never taken for granted” the black vote, adding “I’ve never ever done that. It has to be earned, earned every single time.”

He also stumbled at times during his “sometimes meandering” speech, offering the following suggestion on police training:

“Instead of standing there and teaching a cop when there’s an unarmed person comin’ at ’em with a knife or something to shoot ’em in the leg instead of the heart is a very different thing.”

When it came to criticizing Trump’s response to COVID-19, he said “45-60,000 people would be alive instead of dead” because “he didn’t listen to guys like me back in January.”

That said, Biden notably called Trump ‘xenophobic‘ one day after his January 31 travel ban which blocked foreign nationals who had been in China over the preceding two weeks from entering the US.

Meanwhile, Delaware State Senator Darius Brown said that the protests were about deeper, longstanding issues of injustice.

“What African Americans are expressing over the past few days are the need for economic opportunity,” he said, adding “The African American community wants you to bring home the bacon for us.”

Brown noted that blacks did not share equally in the country’s recovery from the 2008-2009 economic crisis overseen by Biden as President Barack Obama’s vice president. “The African American community did not experience the same economic opportunity as they did during the 90s,” he said. Biden met with the leaders as cities around the country have endured days of protests, vandalism and looting. “The Band-Aid has been ripped off by this pandemic and this president,” he said. “It’s been minorities. It’s been blacks. It’s been Hispanics” who have kept working, and getting ill during lockdowns. “They are the ones out there making sure the grocery stores are open,” he said. –Bloomberg

Later in the speech, Reverend Shanika Perry suggested that Biden should address his previous support for the 1994 Crime Bill signed by former President Bill Clinton which has been credited with sending a flood of black men to prison.