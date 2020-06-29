NEW RUSSIA HOAX: ‘Bounties to Taliban to Kill Americans’ Refuted Even by Trump

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Russia sees new media reports about its alleged bounties offered to Taliban militants in Afghanistan to kill US troops there as part of the US’ domestic political fight, since forces interested (the Deep State) in US military presence in the country use fake news to justify their failure, Russia’s special presidential representative stated.

“We have already provided a comment on the New York Times’ report. There is too much fuss over explicit fake news, which even [President Donald] Trump and his administration have refuted,” Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s special presidential representative for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department, said, RIA Novosti reported. “This is a continuation of the intra-party fight. I think it would be shameful to spend too much time commenting on blatant lies. Obviously, there are forces in the United States that do not want to leave Afghanistan and seek justifying their own failure. This is what all this is about,” the diplomat stressed.

Trump has noted that the US intelligence told him they did not find the reports credible. The US leader expressed the belief that the “fabricated Russia hoax” could be aimed at making “Republicans look bad”.

On Friday, The New York Times published an article where it cited unnamed government sources as saying that Trump had been presented with an intelligence report that claimed that Moscow could have paid bounty to armed insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate US soldiers.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also blasted reports that Russia allegedly offered Afghan militants bounties for killing US military personnel as lies and an elaborate hoax. According to him, the topic was not discussed between the two leaders.