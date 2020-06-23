MAJOR: Yemen Conducts Large-Scale Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia

SANA’A/RIYADH – Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a large-scale attack deep in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the latest escalation in Riyadh regime’s bloody military campaign against the impoverished nation.

The Al-Masirah TV channel reported the military operation on Tuesday, adding that Brigadier General Yahya Saree, Spokesman for the Armed Forces, would make an announcement regarding the operation in the next few hours.

Earlier in the day, Saudi activists reported loud blasts north of the capital Riyadh. The Saudi-led coalition has also claimed that the alliance “successfully intercepted and destroyed” a ballistic missile launched at Riyadh by the Houthi Ansarullah movement, which leads Yemen’s defense forces. In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki called the strike a “deliberate and systematic operation to target civilians and civilian objects”. A few hours earlier, Malki reported another attack by the Houthis targeting the southern parts of the Wahhabi kingdom, claiming the coalition had intercepted eight bomb-laden drones and three ballistic missiles. The missiles were fired from Yemen’s northwestern Sa’dah Province toward the kingdom’s Najran and Jizan regions, he added. Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its vassal states launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime. The coalition has, however, achieved none of its goals thanks to stiff resistance by the Ansarullah-led Yemeni Army. The Saudi military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and plunged Yemen into what the UN says is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.