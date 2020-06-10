MAJOR: Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Idlib, 30 Terrorists Killed, Wounded

Idlib, Syria – The Syrian Arab Army thwarted an attempt by terrorists to capture Tanjara in southern Idlib, the Russian Defence Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Monday, adding that at least 30 terrorists were killed and wounded in the process.

“On June 8, militants from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group attempted to seize the settlement of Tanjara in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone,” Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitskiy, the head of the Center for Syrian Reconciliation said, Sputnik reported.

The terrorists broke through the defenses and wedged into the battle formations of the Syrian Arab Army for 600 meters. However, the return fire of the Syrian Arab Air Force and artillery fire allowed the Syrian forces to repel the terrorist attack, and the government forces managed to regain positions on the front line of defense, he noted.

“The terrorists lost more than 30 people, who were killed and wounded. Three pickups with heavy machine guns were destroyed,” Shcherbitsky said.

Over the past day, the group’s terrorists also shelled settlements in Idlib and Aleppo provinces five times, he added. Ceasefire violations have often been reported in Idlib province, where on March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new ceasefire.

Numerous attacks have recently been conducted by terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Al-Nusra Front) in the Syrian provinces of Idlib and Latakia, the Russian military said earlier.