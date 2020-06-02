Trending

MAJOR: COVID-19 Death Certs are being FALSIFIED – Downing Street Admitted in early May

By Joaquin Flores
LONDON – FRN has come to learn that in early May, Downing Street actually admitted that Covid-19 death certificates were being falsified. They use a euphemistic phrasing, but it is inarguably clear that this is the substance of the admission.

In the UK there has been tremendous push-back from citizens against a rapidly encroaching police state. No doubt the Crown and the Oligarchy are working in tandem so that any moves my government which don’t follow the established line, will be met by provoking a public atrocity that puts the people out in the streets. This is what we are seeing in Covid politics in the US.

“The ONS rates are people who’ve got COVID on their death certificate. It doesn’t necessarily mean they were infected, because many of them haven’t been tested.”

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

