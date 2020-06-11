Trending

Advertisements
Anglo 5FinanceHeadline News

MAJOR: Coronavirus Lockdown Sends US National Debt to the Orbit, Exceeds $26 Trillion

By Drago Bosnic
0 1,202

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The United States’ national debt total has exceeded $26 trillion for the first time in US history, Treasury data revealed. The data published on Wednesday showed that as of this week the United States’ debt sits at $26,003,751,512,345 as the nation grapples with economic relief from the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Sputnik.

- Advertisement -

The United States government has provided up to $5 trillion in coronavirus relief since March. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed in late March and included $2 trillion, while the $3-trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act was adopted in May.

Deep State Targets Trump: Are we About to See a Colour Revolution in the United States?

Earlier on Wednesday, the Treasury Department published a monthly report showing that the federal government budget deficit for the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which started on October 1, 2019, has reached $1.88 trillion – already higher than any full fiscal year 12-month deficit in US history.

That eight-month deficit more than doubled the $738.6 billion deficit for the same period in the fiscal year 2019, the report read. The debt has risen dramatically over the past few years, with a major spike amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown crisis in the first half of this year.

According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the United States spends $1 billion every day on the interest alone. At the moment, the US federal debt amounts to $179,000 per household or $70,000 per person, making it the worst debt crisis in recorded history.

Advertisements
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Drago Bosnic1122 posts 0 comments
    You might also like More from author
    Comments