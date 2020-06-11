MAJOR: Coronavirus Lockdown Sends US National Debt to the Orbit, Exceeds $26 Trillion

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The United States’ national debt total has exceeded $26 trillion for the first time in US history, Treasury data revealed. The data published on Wednesday showed that as of this week the United States’ debt sits at $26,003,751,512,345 as the nation grapples with economic relief from the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Sputnik.

The United States government has provided up to $5 trillion in coronavirus relief since March. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed in late March and included $2 trillion, while the $3-trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act was adopted in May.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Treasury Department published a monthly report showing that the federal government budget deficit for the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which started on October 1, 2019, has reached $1.88 trillion – already higher than any full fiscal year 12-month deficit in US history.

That eight-month deficit more than doubled the $738.6 billion deficit for the same period in the fiscal year 2019, the report read. The debt has risen dramatically over the past few years, with a major spike amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown crisis in the first half of this year.

According to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, the United States spends $1 billion every day on the interest alone. At the moment, the US federal debt amounts to $179,000 per household or $70,000 per person, making it the worst debt crisis in recorded history.