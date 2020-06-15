LOCKDOWN HITS AGAIN: US Stock Market Heading to a New Crash

WALL STREET – Stock futures fell in early morning trading on Monday, pointing to more losses ahead as investors grapple with signs of a second wave of coronavirus cases amid the reopening economy. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 467 points, implying a drop of more than 539 points at the Monday open.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to Monday opening declines for the two indexes, CNBC reported. The overnight action in futures markets followed a big pullback last week triggered by rising fears of a resurgence in the virus as well as investors’ profit-taking after the massive comeback.

The Dow and S&P 500 lost 5.5% and 4.7% last week, respectively, while the Nasdaq shed 2.3%. All three major equity benchmarks suffered their worst week since March 20. “The meltup may need to take a break, as sentiment has turned too bullish too rapidly,” Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, said in a note on Sunday. “Now that reopening is happening, there’s fear of suboptimal results: less social distancing triggering a second wave of the virus, followed by another round of lockdowns,” Yardeni added. States in the reopening process including Alabama, California, Florida and North Carolina are reporting a rise in daily new coronavirus cases. Texas and North Carolina reported a record number of virus-related hospitalizations Saturday. Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers against triggering a second wave of the coronavirus. He stated on Sunday the state has received 25,000 complaints about businesses violating rules of the phased reopening, threatening to take liquor licenses from bars and restaurants. “The COVID deterioration in certain states will stay an overhang for the market, although it would take a sustained increase in US numbers overall to spark a dramatic shift in the narrative,” Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli announced in a note on Sunday. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday that shutting down the economy for a second time to slow Covid-19 isn’t a viable option as it will “create more damage”. After last week’s sell-off, the S&P 500 is down 5.8% on the year, still more than 38% higher from its March low. The 30-stock Dow is down 10.2% year to date.