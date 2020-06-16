KENNEDY: 5G Kills Trees says new German Study

By Robert F. Kennedy Jr. –

After 9 years of research, a new study finds that electromagnetic emissions from cell phone towers cause ‘high-level damage’ to trees within range of the masts. The study of forests in Bamberg and Hallstadt, Germany combined photographic & observational data, & measured electromagnetic radiation.

“This constitutes a danger for trees worldwide,” said Cornelia Waldmann-Selsam, the study’s co-author, “These results are consistent with the fact that damage inflicted on trees by cellphone towers usually start on one side, extending to the whole tree over time.”

Other studies show wireless radiation devastates plant life. A 2010 study by Dutch researchers & published in Popular Science found that WiFi causes radiation sickness in deciduous trees including “bleeding and fissures in the bark,” & a “lead-like shine” on their leaves. “In the Netherlands, a whopping 70% of urban trees are suffering from radiation poisoning, up from only 10% five years ago.”

Thousands of studies link wireless radiation to adverse effects on animals. A mere ten minutes of exposure caused navigation, communication, digestion & oxygenation failure in bees, leading to colony collapse. Wireless radiation impaired birds ability to navigate & reproduce, & caused feather deterioration. Frogs near cell towers suffer a 90% death rate, low coordination of movements, & asynchronous growth.

Wireless 5G technologies cause documented harms to humans, including; Cancer, DNA damage, breakage of the Blood-Brain-Barrier, impaired blood flow to the brain, reproductive system injuries; damage to prenatal brain; reduced melatonin and mitochondria damage, sperm and testicular injuries; cognitive and memory problems, neurological disorders, endocrine changes, Alzheimers; heart palpitations, EEG changes, auditory effects; immune system dysfunction, oxidative stress, and calcium overload, according to a 2018 paper in the Environmental Research Journal.



While the world waits under lockdown, Facebook & other corporations are erecting 5G masts at record pace.

Scientific American, the longest-running science journal in America, issued this warning; “We Have No Reason to Believe 5G is Safe.”

