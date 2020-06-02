Is it (A) “Russia strongly answers Black Sea provocations,” Or (B) “Russia is getting ready for war in the Black Sea”?

Thus the presentation in the magazine The National Interest. We sample from it, and add our tr from the China News Agency SOHU*

“The Russian Black Sea Fleet quickly engaged an enemy naval force and aircraft in a serious show of force earlier this month, but it wasn’t against an actual enemy but part of live-fire drills and exercises against simulated targets.”

[Not “an actual enemy” — as if B-1-B bombers and a US Destroyer were not there!]

“As part of combat training measures, the sailors performed preparatory and qualification artillery firings against sea and air targets,” A Russian Ministry of Defense press office said in a statement. “At the final stage of the firings, the sailors practiced the algorithm of measures for the ship’s air defense during its transit at sea, with close-in jamming actions.”

And further on:

“Earlier this month planes and a submarine from the Black Sea Fleet also held an exercise to destroy a group of hypothetical enemy ships.”

Hypothetical! We must inform the United States Navy that their Arleigh Burke Class destroyer, the USS Porter is only some kind of hologram!

This is the word from the US side:

“The naval operations we conduct in the Black Sea with our allies and partners maintain the strong relationships that are necessary for regional stability,” — Vice Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti, commander of U.S. 6th Fleet.

Here is our English of the SOHU write-up, via PolitRossia*

Sohu: US Air Force provocations in the Black Sea got a tough response from Russia

The US Air Force’s provocation over the Black Sea turned into a tough response from Russia to the US military. Such conclusions were made by military experts from China.

Relations between Russia and the United States continue to be tense, as the parties regularly exchange sharp diplomatic attacks against each other, in addition, there is a curious intersection of their interests in the military sphere. This happens quite often in the Black Sea region, where there is a struggle for geopolitical influence. The recent incident with the American B-1B Lancer bombers is a prime example.

It is reported by Sohu. PolitRussia presents an exclusive translation of this publication.

“Some time ago, two B-1B Lancer bombers were sighted over the Black Sea, heading towards the Russian borders. This provocation did not go unnoticed by the Russian military,” the authors of Sohu note.

American planes took off from the United States and, before reaching the Black Sea, crossed the air borders of several NATO partner countries. The endpoint of their route remains a mystery, because after meeting with Russian colleagues they had to sharply change their course.“The response of the Russian military was very timely, after the discovery of two American bombers, Russian Su-27P and Su-30SM were sent to meet them,” Chinese journalists added.

It was made clear to the Americans that they are unwanted guests in this region. Apparently, the Russian pilots were very convincing: the B-1B Lancer aircraft had to urgently change their course.

According to the authors of Sohu, at that time, US bombers fell into the range of Russian S-400 systems located in the Black Sea region. If necessary, the US Air Force units would be promptly neutralized from the air or from land.

In fact, the enemy was trapped, and was taught a good lesson. All this testifies to the fact that flights in the “backyard” of the Russian Federation are becoming an extremely difficult mission for NATO.

Recall that earlier the head of the Russian defense department Sergei Shoigu stated that the activity of the United States and its allies in the Black and Baltic Seas requires an adequate reaction from the military of the Russian Federation. The response of the Russian Federation to the provocation by the B-1B Lancers indicates that the minister’s assignment is being fully implemented.

Earlier, PolitRussia cited the words of the authors of the American publication The National Interest, which evaluated the reaction of the Russian fleet to the appearance in the Black Sea of the US Navy destroyer Porter. [This is what sent me off to find the National Interest article cited above –Tr.]

___________________________________________

*Note: SOHU English is closed to the US, though SOHU in Chinese can be accessed — but we can’t read Chinese, so we get SOHU from the Russian press. So this is a translation of a translation, which cannot be helped.