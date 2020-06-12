Harry Dunn’s Father Calls for UK to Swap Prince Andrew for Anne Sacoolas, A CIA Operative Who Killed His 19yo Son And Then Fled to US

LONDON/WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following a formal request by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) to speak to Prince Andrew as part of its Jeffrey Epstein inquiry, there is now growing pressure for the United States to agree to send Anne Sacoolas to the United Kingdom as part of a deal.

Former CIA operative Sacoolas killed Northamptonshire teenager Harry Dunn outside RAF Croughton in August 2019, PressTV reported. Sacoolas subsequently fled the United Kingdom by claiming diplomatic immunity, even though the general consensus is she didn’t qualify for one as only her husband (who is a serving US intelligence officer ) had formal immunity.

It is widely believed the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was complicit in Sacoolas’s escape and subsequent evasion of justice. Reacting to the US DoJ’s request, Harry’s father, Tim Dunn, said a deal involving the Duke of York and Sacoolas is a “no brainer”.

According to NorthantsLive, Dunn senior stated, “our family needs our son’s suspected killer to be returned to the UK so that we can get justice and closure for the loss of our son”.

Holding the FCO at least partly responsible for Sacoolas’ escape, Dunn senior claimed that during a meeting with Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, the latter said,

“If we threaten the US, look at the size of them compared to the size of us”.

The United Kingdom’s diplomatic and political timidity vis-à-vis the United States has been a constant theme during the Harry Dunn saga.

Meanwhile, the Dunn family spokesman, the avuncular Radd Seiger did not mince his words when he said in a statement, “[Prince] Andrew needs to head over to New York as soon as Anne Sacoolas is back in the UK and going through her trial”.

Interpol issued a Red Notice for Anne Sacoolas in May. An email was sent to 19-year-old Dunn’s parents from the Northamptonshire Police, which was confirmed by the PA news agency.