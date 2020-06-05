In an astonishing revelation, the WHO was forced to admit that a study they relied on, which removed hydroxychloroquine from a list of COVID-19 therapies for further study, was entirely fictional.

The WHO now says they will restore the drug to the list which infers also that the drug is effective against COVID-19. Its effectiveness is well-established and the fake study worked against tens of thousands of non-trial cases of the drug working to cure COVID-19.

As a result of the drug being removed from the list, it worsened the position of hospitals and pharmacies which refused to use or fill prescriptions on the lifesaving drug.

This had the consequence of unnecessarily killing tens of thousands of COVID-19 patients especially in the US where hospitals in New York and Los Angeles have refused to use the lifesaving drug.

This is a clear example of an intentional killing of people.

Magically, a research group that no one had ever heard of before and which turns out to simply be a front for a fanfiction/science fiction writer and a nude model, managed to convince the world’s leading public health organization mandated by the UN when at the height of a pandemic precisely surrounding the usefulness of this drug.

So, their fake study was held up above all others, above all real-world cases of this drug’s use and used to create a policy which lead to the killing of tens of thousands of innocent people.

Joaquin Flores, Editor-in-Chief

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The US firm at the center of a controversy over the study on the effect of hydroxychloroquine on Covid-19 patients only has a handful of employees who have little or no scientific training, according to an investigation by the British newspaper The Guardian.

The newspaper said its investigation into the ‘tiny’ US firm Surgisphere had revealed that the company’s handful of employees include a science fiction writer and an adult-content model (i.e. a pornstar).

The Chicago-based company owns the questionable database that has been used in studies published in The Lancet and also New England Journal of Medicine, the world’s two most highly-cited medical journals.

The study linked the use of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 patients to increased heart risks, prompting the World Health Organisation to stop its use in a global trial called Solidarity.

Surgisphere chief executive Sapan Desai has rebutted allegations about flaws in the data that his company had processed from 90,000 patients in 671 hospitals across the world.

“There continues to be a fundamental misunderstanding about what our system is and how it works,” Desai told the newspaper, underlining that The Guardian had made “unrelated connections” and incorporated inaccuracies with a clear bias towards attempting to discredit the firm and its work.

WHO resumed the use of HCQ after The Lancet, which published a study based on data provided by Surgisphere, declared that it was reviewing the data and methods of the study which had come in for criticism by a large number of experts.

“We are issuing an Expression of Concern to alert readers to the fact that serious scientific questions have been brought to our attention. We will update this notice as soon as we have further information,” said a statement issued by The Lancet on Wednesday.