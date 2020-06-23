EXPOSED: Chief Statistician Says England Has Had at Least 3.5 MILLION Cases of Coronavirus

Data is becoming more and more available by the day and only further confirm FRN’s numerous COVID-19 and lockdown reports in previous months. The “pandemic” is actually nothing more than a grossly overhyped plandemic. If millions have had the virus without even knowing it, it would only mean that the death rate is much lower than officially reported.

FRN Editorial Board

LONDON – The UK has had at least 3.5 million coronavirus cases and the virus “will be with us for a very long time”, Britain’s top statistics expert said. Ian Diamond, the UK’s National Statistician, made the comments on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Daily Mail reported.

He said that blood testing to look for antibodies that prove someone has had COVID-19 suggests between five and seven percent of people in England have had the virus. This means between 2.75 million and 3.85 million people have had COVID-19 already, with the vast majority of them recovering and not ever getting diagnosed.

His statistic, however, does not align exactly with earlier data from Public Health England’s estimate, which suggests even more people have had the illness. PHE, using a bigger sample size, put it at 8.5 percent at the beginning of this month, suggesting around 4.6million people in England have had the coronavirus already.

Speaking to the BBC today Professor Diamond said, “What we’re finding is between five and seven percent of the population – more in London – have had it.” “And that suggests to me that around 3.5 million people in England have either had the virus or have natural antibodies to it,” he added.

Antibody testing is the most accurate way to work out how many people have had a disease already and it relies on testing the blood of a sample of people.

In the blood, the tests look for antibodies, which are substances made by the immune system when someone is infected with a specific disease. If someone gets COVID-19 they develop antibodies which react with it, and these store the body’s memory of how to fight off the virus if it gets into the body again.

The presence of them in the blood indicates that someone has had COVID-19 already. Professor Diamond referenced the results of tests done on 1,757 people since April 26, which found that 5.4 percent of them had had the virus. The possible range of this was between 4.3 percent and 6.5 percent – meaning the true figure could be somewhere between 2.36mln and 3.57mln people.

Meanwhile, a Public Health England report published at the start of this month suggested, from the results of around 8,000 people – a bigger sample – that the rate of past infection was 8.5 percent, and potentially as high as 10 percent. PHE’s data was based on blood tests taken from 7,694 people across England in May, of whom around 654 tested positive.

Public Health England’s best estimate was that 8.5 percent of people in England had already had the coronavirus – 4.76 million people. But this, it admitted, could be as high as 10 percent (5.6mln) or as low as 6.9 percent (3.864mln). Regional variations showed at the time that the rate of infection had been considerably higher in London, with 15.6 percent of the city’s population already affected.

And it had been lowest in the southwest, where only 2.6 percent of people were thought to have had the virus. More recent reports from PHE do not appear to have substantially changed the estimates, although they have come down in some areas where testing numbers have increased.

An earlier report from the Office for National Statistics had put the national level of past infection at 6.78 percent – around 4.5 million people in the UK – but this was based on fewer than 900 tests. As the ONS has increased the number of tests it is doing, the proportion of the population thought to have been infected has fallen.

On its website, the organization said, “This is lower than the percentage presented in our previous publication, but compatible with the previous estimates of uncertainty.” “It is important to note that this change does not represent a trend over time, but relates to a change in our available sample of blood tests,” the organization added. “The analysis in this bulletin is based on blood test results from 1,757 individuals since the start of the study on April 26, 2020, compared with 885 individuals tested in the previous bulletin,” according to the organization.

Asked how he thought the UK’s current outbreak would progress, Professor Diamond admitted he did not think Britain was close to the end.