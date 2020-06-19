Trending

EMPTY COFFINS – EMPTY HOSPITAL – Brazilian MPs Expose Biggest Covid-19 Hoax Known to Date

By Joaquin Flores
FRN brings the following major revelation:

Members of the Brazilian parliament decided to confirm suspicions and break into a hospital that claimed to have 5,000 infected & 200 deaths from COVID-19, and found that the hospital had grossly over-represented the cases and its claims. There was in fact not a single person, they report, and the hospital was entirely empty and was obviously still under construction.

 

 

Acting on a tip that something was going wrong at this hospital, five members of the Brazil parliament went to hospitals under encouragement by president Bolsonaro to break in & check to see the number of patients there.

This hospital was not even finished, but claiming it was treating 5000 people with COVID-19 while 200 were already dead. Officials broke in to check the claims and found the hospital is an absolute mess, not finished, and no patients.

The governor is apparently defrauding the state and the nation along with the citizen taxpayers, and lying about the stats. This is possibly an embezzlement scheme to help bring down the country, and to push vaccines based upon inflated numbers of Covid related deaths.

What was more shocking still was the decision to open the coffins supposedly awaiting transport to be buried, of coronavirus victims. Opening the coffins, the MP’s were shocked, but not surprised, when they were found to be empty.

