Do Riots Distract from Hillary Clinton’s June 2nd Deposition Regarding Illegal Emails?

[FRN] – FRN has learned that June 2nd 2020 is Hillary Clinton’s court date to be deposed over the use of her private email server. Is it interesting that this lines up with the aftermath of Joe Biden’s massive error on Charlamagne’s show, saying that black people aren’t black who vote for Trump?

Is it more interesting that Clinton’s deposition takes place during a moment when all eyes are on on these manufactured riots?

A judge back on Monday March 2nd, 2020, while media was consumed with the spread of the coronavirus, ordered Hillary Clinton to testify at a deposition for a lawsuit related to her use of a private email server for involving official business while working as secretary of State under President Barack Obama.

She had avoided this for a number of years, but after successful work from Judicial Watch, the case is now live. The order to answer questions from lawyers for the conservative advocacy group Judicial Watch pours yet more fuel on the longstanding fire of controversy over Clinton’s private server.

That controversy arguably dealt her Democratic candidacy for the White House in 2016 a fatal blow, and helped elect Donald Trump president.

The deeper meaning of ‘the leaks’ that was missed by the MSM was the pizzagate phenomenon, which was a parallel incident and was revealed from a wikileaks drop of her emails. The real fatal blow was that the FBI saw what was on Anthony Weiner’s laptop used by Clinton’s aide and Weiner’s then wife, Huma Abedin.

Now, Clinton will have to testify.

“It is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton,” Judge Royce Lamberth said in his order issued in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., where Judicial Watch is suing the State Department over its handling of searches for Clinton’s emails.

“As extensive as the existing record is, it does not sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton’s state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business,” Lamberth wrote.

Lamberth’s order on Monday March 2nd limits questioning of Clinton to “her reasons for using a private server and her understanding of State’s records management obligations.”

Now with fires raging across the country, being set by police agents and social engineers who have infiltrated peaceful protests, the US is distracted once again from yet another huge Clinton scandal.