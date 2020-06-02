Did AG Barr just Low-key tell Jack Dorsey that Twitter is a Child Trafficking and Pedo Network?

Dear FRN Readers, By now you’ve seen Trumps announcement of the Executive Order covering Twitter. When Barr did his rap, he explained what the provision on editing user-made content had been. He explicitly said it was there to limit child trafficking and the like. Which is true.

But Liz Crokin thinks there could be more to the message:

Attorney General Barr encouraged social media platforms to take down content facilitating human trafficking today. When President Trump said he’d consider taking down Twitter, it’s not simply because the platform is now patrolling his tweets as the mainstream media would like you to believe. Twitter is actively engaged in enabling child sex trafficking operations & many of the criminals behind it are well-known elites! Do I need to remind everyone that it was President Trump’s DOJ that shut down Backpage in 2018 for child sex trafficking which was operating in about 100 countries & 1,000 cities! The CEO was indicted on 93 charges & he was just ONE of the many sealed indictments (over 150,000 now!) yet to be unsealed. Are we awake yet? This is Pizzagate!

Well we aren’t so sure, but then again there’s a history of this administration using planted words and phrases to telegraph certain truths that those listening closely would only get right. And those things to pan out more often than not – which is perhaps the weirdest thing.

But as Crokin was involved in Out of Shadows, she knows something about this subject and it ought to be taken with at least an open mind.

It’s true that Dorsey’s people must know very well what has gone on with other people’s Twitter accounts, people he’s friends with. That much has already been exposed. He also likes to make it known.

Though that refers to Rushdie’s book that earned him a Fatwa from the Iranians. It’s a text that distorts and mocks Islam, referring to a supposed verse in the Quran which was inserted by Satan, and is said to allow for the worship of Three Meccan Goddesses: Hillary, Marina, and – oh, no that’s – Al-lāt, Uzza, and Manāt . We haven’t read the book so we don’t know what Dorsey is really be referring to.

So at the same time, following these signs, knowing what the message is – there’s something a bit like having to fish around the bottom of the cereal box to get the decoder ring.