CIVIL WAR: Former BLM Ferguson Organizer Chaziel Sunz Exposes DNC-Soros War Aims on American Turf

In 2017, Chaziel Sunz explained that Antifa is a hard-left ideological terrorist group which is backed by Soros and Clinton and co.

He insinuates that there is a coming civil war, back in 2017, and that black people had better be strategic. He does not say that black people should join with right-wing militias and join Trump, but he says there will be two sides, black people will be forced to choose, and that the worst choice would be to die for Hillary Clinton and ‘these demonic forces’.

He has shone the light on who pays for Antifa, Black Lives Matter, what the plan is of the Democratic Party using those groups.

He said three years ago that these organizations were playing upon the emotions of the black community, pointing to the alleged problem of the Trump supporting ‘neo nazis’, to:

“fight for a war on American turf, very very soon”

He says BLM is not a real black organization, it never was. He expresses guilt for keeping the information back. Sunz explains that they want everyone to choose a side, consciously or unconsciously.

Now that we see where the George Soros NGO industrial complex has led, as part of a Color Revolution scenario, the words of Mr. Sunz were both telling and prescient.

Mr. Sunz left the Dixiecrat plantation.