Burundian President Nkurunziza Dies Suddenly after Expelling WHO for False Pandemic

President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, has died “following a cardiac arrest”. The sudden death comes as a surprise as he had been evalulated recently as being in good overall health.

But controversy has emerged in the African country as local pundits have suggested that his death could have been the consequence of poisoning.

Less than a month ago, the Burundian government ordered the expulsion of experts from the World Organization of Health (WHO) responsible for ‘advising’ on the false pandemic COVID-19.

The President and his Ministry of Foreign Affairs had declared that the WHO representatives would henceforth be ‘persona non grata’, that is not welcome on Burundian territory. For information, to date, and despite its courageous opposition to the WHO, Burundi officially declared only one COVID death. This is compared gainst around 30,000 dead in France, who are largely enslaved by the ‘recommendations’ of the WHO.

The unexpected death of Nkurunziza is reminiscent of the mysterious plane crash of Polish President Lech Kaczyński in 2009, in which he was killed shortly after he refused the vaccine made by the WHO against the H1N1 flu.