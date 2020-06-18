BREAKING: Belgrade to Defer to Moscow on Any Solution for Clinton Occupied Kosovo

BELGRADE – As election weekend approaches in Serbia, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić brought newfound clarity to Serbia’s official position on Kosovo and the EU. The Serbian president explained in no uncertain terms that any solution to the Kosovo problem will require Russia’s approval, and that Serbia would never exchange recognition of Kosovo for EU membership. This was announced today, June 18, byat a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Belgrade.

This comes as the EU has announced it is renewing anti-Russian sanctions for another year, stemming from Russia’s role in the conflict in Ukraine.

“Any final solution to the Kosovo problem will require the approval of the Russian Federation both at the level of the UN Security Council and from the point of view of the partner who has always supported Serbia,” said the President of Serbia.

He also categorically rejected the suggestion that Serbia would recognize Kosovo’s independence in exchange for a favorable financial proposal and EU accession:

“It is clear what our answer will be. If you want a direct answer, the answer is “no.” An extremely difficult period awaits us on the issue of Kosovo. In connection with the plans and evaluations of our Russian friends, we must be very careful about every idea that will be offered to us. ”

Vučić also once again thanked Russia for supporting the territorial integrity of Serbia.

On June 16, the special representative of the US President in the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, Richard Grenell, said that Pristina would stop sending applications for membership in international organizations, and Belgrade would suspend the campaign to revoke recognition of Kosovo’s independence. He explained that an agreement on a temporary truce between Serbs and Kosovo Albanians in the international arena is necessary for holding a meeting in Washington on June 27, where the parties will discuss further steps in negotiations on the status of Kosovo.