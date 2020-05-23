World Bank Using COVID-19 to Further Push for Debt Slavery in Africa

World Usury Institutions are set to profit from the COVID-19 lockdown as their own reports talk about financial “aid” to the world’s poorest nations. According to the World Bank, there will be over 60 million people more living in extreme poverty this year alone and the Bank considers providing “emergency aid loans” to these (mostly African) countries.

Needless to say, becoming more indebted has never really made anyone less poor, so it is not quite clear how loans can “help” the impoverished African nations. Even if the loans were to give an impression of a temporary improvement in the lives of millions of Africans (which they won’t really since corrupt puppet politicians in power are most likely to keep the money for themselves), the debt will grow. Exponentially.

The indebted countries are thus left with only one choice if they were to repay their ballooning national debt – giving away natural resources. And Africa has an abundance of those. Thus, the World Bank is definitely going to help… itself. Here’s the AFP report, released on May 19, 2020.

– Drago Bosnic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The world’s progress in eliminating poverty is set to suffer a major setback due to the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing more people to survive on less than $1.90 per day, the World Bank announced in its recent report.