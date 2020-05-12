FLORES: Just Why is Melinda Gates Wearing a Satanic Upside-down Crucifix?

But they edge closer to death, and they know what’s waiting. They know it deep down inside, and they are terrified. So they double-down on their commitment to bring as much pain and suffering as possible into the world. If they can’t crack God’s chromosome code and hack into eternal life, whether through medicine, bio engineering, or uploading consciousness onto a mainframe – then their comeuppance will be had through making our lives that much shorter, that much more miserable. They are wrong. We are the children of God, the seekers of truth, and those capable of endless forgiveness. But we do not forget. We are engaged in a magnificent struggle, even in our ‘poverty’ we have more riches than they will have ever have.

Dear FRN Readers,

Just why exactly is Melinda Gates wearing a Satanic upside-down crucifix over last weekend’s round of MSM interviews? Even knowing what we know already about the actual belief system of the people running the U.S right now, that they worship various types of references to Satan (whether Moloch, etc.), nevertheless these kinds of obvious provocations both ‘never cease to amaze’, and yet also raise some very serious questions.

First of all, to be clear – no this is not Photo Shopped. We’ll know the liars and the fools who try to deny this isn’t an upside-down cross, or that such a symbol isn’t necessarily satanic. I spent a number of hours last night watching the two interviews that Melinda Gates gave last weekend. For whatever reason, I really wanted to be wrong about what my eyes first saw. I’ve linked the better quality one below. Watch it on 1080 so you too can see this isn’t a trick of light, photoshop, or otherwise an optical illusion.

Hey, also take a look at her general countenance. She’s off, am I right? Wouldn’t she want to turn that frown upside down?

And that cross right-side up?

Seems this is a highly edited video interview, for whatever reason. Let’s leave aside what a friendly interview this is, or how exactly it’s Melinda telling us when there’s going to be a vaccine and who will have to take it.

Most of us are actually skeptical people, and so we really want to double-check these things and make sure we aren’t engaging in any kind of confirmation bias. At the same time, we can’t be drug down in impossible criteria of proof that exceed what would constitute evidence in a standard legal case. In other words, it raises some epistemological questions. Certainly there are some real empirical data, but even more circumstantial data. From pizzagate, the wikileaks drop on Clinton and Podesta, on through Epstein, the Guccifer 2.0 drop from James Elefante’s InstaGram account, and more.

- Advertisement -

While we’d imagine that everyone closely involved such as Melinda Gates is ‘in on this’ Moloch/Beezelbub/Satan/Lucifer trip to some degree insofar as she’d know what her husband is up to, and would know why they had their employee take the fall for the pedophile child pornography coming into their home through the dark web. But that didn’t mean that Melinda Gates was necessarily herself a Satanist (et al), did it? Well, on some level, sure, but …. for real? Wearing upside down crosses?

It is, absolutely, an upside down cross.

This raises big questions like we’ve said. Let’s break down some of the possibilities of why she’s wearing this cross. Granted, if we look at all the circumstantial and direct evidence, she’s a confirmed Satanist (or similar).



She forgot to take it off – not likely though, seems this is a prominently displayed piece there for a reason, which is our real question

. It’s the Cross of St. Peter – they claim to be Catholic after all, and this cross is said to be used historically this way, upside down. However, this is far from its contemporary usage or how audiences would react. And looking at all the circumstantial evidence, this claim will be used as one form of ‘plausible deniability’. The vast majority of Catholics, and we mean vast, would never think to wear this cross, for obvious reasons. But why go out of one’s way to create such a problematic confusion when your husband just had to have a Microsoft ad pulled because of the public’s reaction to Satanic witch, Marina Abramovic being featured in it? There’s more history to this though, pointing in another direction. The earliest reference from modern usage comes from Eugène Vintras .

.

.Vintras was a French Gnostic revivalist from the around the middle of the 19th century (1807–1875). He preached the end of the world, and claimed he had received messages from the Archangel Michael and that he himself was a reincarnation of Elijah. Vintras was condemned by the Vatican, and after his condemnation he started using an upside down cross. The mention of this being satanic comes from Éliphas Lévi (an occultist himself) stating that Vintras’ inverted cross was “indicative of satanic influences“.

.

Most condemning is how Gates’ colleague Marina Abramovic explains symbols themselves: it is not the symbol used, but its intention. Intention, or rather will, is everything. And half the words out of Melinda Gates mouth are lies, meant to harm, enslave, cause pain, suffering, illness and oppression. That is how we know that this is not the Cross of St. Peter, but the anti-Christ cross of Satan. Just as holy water becomes holy when god knows it is to be used for something holy, any symbol, no matter how righteous its intention and use by many others, becomes an evil symbol used to wield evil powers when used by a person who is doing evil. It is really that simple, and final. This is why it is not the Cross of St. Peter.

. She wants to tell us that she’s also a Satanic witch of some kind. Why should Hillary Clinton and Marina Abramovic get all the fame and scare all the children?

. About scaring children, causing fear seems to be part of their belief system. We don’t even have to get into materialist/literal questions about adrenochrome, we know that as a belief system causing fear and ‘feeding the demons’ by creating more fear-based emotions in the world, is what demons live on.

. They really want to troll half the American population hard, to cause more divisiveness. That would lead to articles like this being published. So let’s cut against that – If you look at the things she’s actually saying, half of it is not only not objectionable, it’s actually quite good. The scam part is not only the other half that’s fatal, but that if they were really serious about the decent half, they with all their money and power could have effected those changes already (legislation to support mothers, paid medical leave, etc.)

. A big part of that trolling would be to cause hate against her, another emotion that feeds them. I know it’s a trick, that’s why we need militant love. Radical love. We should pity them and their souls, anger and hate only feeds their team. That doesn’t mean we don’t defend ourselves by any means necessary. But if attacked, we take aim and fire with thoughts of humility, pity, forgiveness, and love.

. The public reaction makes her a victim – we saw how the NYT covered the public response to Abramovic. No one concerned about her connection to pizzagate and ritualized cannibalism was interviewed, it was Abramovic the victim. Is it Melinda Gates’ turn to be the victim? Will this be more ‘online hate from white supremacist nazi Trump supporters? Is this more ‘basket of deplorables’ provocation?

. Also on divisiveness, this is about being so public about it that it causes secular liberals, those naive empiricists, those extreme Popperian positivists, to act like no single fact can ever be connected to other facts and extenuating circumstances. They will then mock the reaction from people whose eyes and hearts are a tad more open, or whose memories work, or who understand how to process information. That ridicule is also intended to divide, and lead towards a cycle of divide and conquer.

. Because their Satanic belief system demands they be increasingly public about who they are and their aims. Contrary to popular belief, evil is a weak force in the world. There is more evil right now than at any other time because the satanists have been working to manifest and conjure it for some time. Children have been taught the ‘evil’ version of history, focusing on wars instead of the long periods of relative peace over centuries and centuries.

. They need to normalize their satanism. Yes it starts with wanting us to think that the way things are, are how they’ve always been, we just now have more technology. This is part of their lie. Evil is such a weak force in the world that the primary effort of social media, mainstream journalism, pollutants and toxins in our air, food, water and medicines is to dumb us down, make us docile, sick, dependent and stuck in the matrix of their tyranny. The capitalist, consumerist marketing is 24 hours a day, it’s vibrating through the air. That’s how much effort it requires for evil to have an advantage. And yet we are still fighting it. That’s how weak evil is.

.

That’s how weak these pitiful, impoverished, bottom feeders are. They are not above you, just look at them deteriorate and age. Consider that by now they had hoped to conquer death through the wonders of their narcissistic (mis)anthropocentric science. They believed they could outsmart death without going by the rules laid out by the all powerful creator. That is the very definition of a satanist at any rate.

They are weaker and angrier at God than ever before. They hate that you find happiness in love, in children, in friends, that your creative labor is meaningful. They hate that your families love you and that you care about others so deeply. They think you are naive, foolish, slaves to your God. They think themselves free of the constraints of morality that hold us silly good people back.

But they edge closer to death, and they know what’s waiting. They know it deep down inside, and they are terrified. So they double-down on their commitment to bring as much pain and suffering as possible into the world. If they can’t crack God’s chromosome code and hack into eternal life, whether through medicine, bio engineering, or uploading consciousness onto a mainframe – then their comeuppance will be had through making our lives that much shorter, that much more miserable.

They are wrong. We are the children of God, the seekers of truth, and those capable of endless forgiveness. But we do not forget. We are engaged in a magnificent struggle, even in our ‘poverty’ we have more riches than they will have ever have.