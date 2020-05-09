Why America’s New ‘Bay of Pigs’ in Venezuela Failed Worse Than in Cuba Almost 60 Years Ago

Luke Denman, a (former) member of the US military, arrested in Venezuela during a failed “Bay of Pigs”-esque incursion earlier this week, was broadcast on the Venezuelan national TV, providing the viewers with the details of the failed plot, the purpose of which was to kidnap the Venezuelan President, after which he would be sent to the United States.

The concept of kidnapping foreign nationals and taking them to the US is not foreign to the United States, as it was done numerous times all around the world. And even being a US “ally” (or a puppet, as some would say) only provides a false sense of security, as the “unfortunate” fate of Manuel Noriega shows.

Denman stated that the plan was to take over the Caracas international airport, kidnap Maduro and then fly him to the US. According to Denman, around 50 people were trained for the purpose. He also confirmed the conspirators were employed by the Florida-based security firm called “Silvercorp USA”. Jordan Goudreau, former US Army Green Berret and the leader of the group, is also the CEO of “Silvercorp USA”.

Although American officials denied any involvement in another coup attempt in Venezuela, the US has thus far been quite vocal about removing Maduro, both diplomatically and through the use of force. Silvercorp USA claims they were paid by the US-backed puppet Juan Guaido to execute the operation.

Despite the fact that it’s still not clear how exactly was the plot funded, one of the likely possibilities is that it had to do with an earlier seizure of Venezuelan state assets by the United States, when Venezuelan state funds were illegally transferred to Guaido’s Fed account.

In mid-April, lawmakers from Guaido-aligned National Assembly authorized the transfer of an estimated $342 million in funds from a Venezuelan Central Bank account with Citibank to its own Fed account, which might’ve been used to finance Silvercorp. It’s likely the US wanted to fund the plot but also be able to deny any direct involvement if things went bad. Which they did, luckily for the Venezuelan people.

The US has vowed “to do anything possible” to secure the release of the American plotters defeated and captured by the Venezuelan special forces. However, with Denman and other conspirators openly admitting a plan to capture the Venezuelan president, it’s unlikely they’ll be released anytime soon.

Although the US government isn’t likely to admit any complicity in Goudreau’s actions, the latest reports are convincing enough to show this is another US black op in Latin America. It just goes to show how much the US lost control of the situation if one of their assets could do things in such a dramatic way.

It also adds credence to earlier reports suggesting that the US government is in chaos due to internal divisions, which shows a clear conflict between Trump’s administration and the infamous Deep State. Kennedy’s Bay of Pigs moment was embarrassing since the US shouldn’t have tried it in the first place, but at least some serious effort was put into the operation until everything fell apart the moment it started.

America’s new “Bay of Pigs” moment, however, clearly wasn’t thought through all that much and was embarrassingly unprofessional from a military perspective. It’s, therefore, more embarrassing since it suggests that the US covert regime change operations are nowhere near as effective as they once were.

Of course, this is a cause of celebration for anyone who opposes the aggressive policy of regime change and endless wars, however, it’s embarrassing to the extreme for the country that loves boasting about how it possesses “the most powerful military in the history of man”.

While US claims of military might are true to an extent, they’re also misleading since the US wouldn’t have had to even countenance relying on mercenaries for overthrowing the Venezuelan government if its own military and intelligence services were really all that adept. That’s not to say that the threat posed by the US shouldn’t be taken seriously, but just to point out that it also isn’t as strong as it portrays itself as being.

It seems that an almost trillion-dollar annual US military budget isn’t enough to properly train and equip a few dozen mercenaries, led by members of the most elite US units, and to effectively take on Venezuela. It’s all the more stunning when we remember how much the US government loves mocking Venezuela for supposedly being “broke” and on the “brink of collapse”.