MASSACHUSETTS – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation supported drug developer, Moderna Inc. said on Thursday it expects mid-stage trials for its COVID-19 vaccine to begin shortly while late-stage trials are expected to begin early summer, as the drug developer accelerates its efforts to combat the pandemic.

The drug developer had previously said it expected mid-stage trials to begin in the current quarter, with the aim to start late-stage studies in the fall.

As FRN reported on May 5th:

Given that most recent reports confirm that Gates’ backed beneficiary Moderna will be delivering the first untested vaccines, ‘expedited due to the situation’, it creates very serious questions of ulterior motives and a conflict of interest for forcing the UK into quarantine. ““Moderna Therapeutics’ research has considerable potential for the development of an effective prevention intervention for HIV, and potentially other infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the world’s poorest people.” – Trevor Mundel, president of Global Health at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation”

Moderna Inc.’s website recognizes the significant financial contributions made to its research, which it plans to capitalize on as a for-profit drug company. Indeed, shares of the drug developer jumped 14% to $55.97 before the bell.

This revelation appears to confirm some of the accusations levied by American populist movements, which otherwise are treated as ‘conspiracy theories’ in the corporate press. These populists are for some reason skeptical of the motivations of Bill Gates’ philanthropic efforts. They accuse the billionaire of engaging in ‘regulatory capture’ – using his philanthropy, and the threat to end such funding more precisely – to control the findings, policies, and direction of numerous private and public health research and prevention institutions, up to and including the World Health Organization itself.

The experimental vaccine is currently being tested in an early-stage trial and Moderna has, so far, made the most headway as pharmaceutical companies scramble to develop coronavirus vaccines. There are unconfirmed reports of deaths associated with early attempts at creating a vaccine for the coronavirus by Gates connected researchers, in Africa.

Such headway is impressive considering that Bill Gates denies popular allegations that he had a hand in developing the novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, itself. Hypothetically, a party involved in creating the virus would then have the most headway in coming up with the earliest treatment.

To date, there has never been a successful coronavirus vaccine made, due to the nature of the virus. Additionally, past attempts to create a coronavirus vaccine have only resulted in leaving the vaccinated person with a higher chance of serious illness and death when later exposed to another strain of the virus.

It is expected that this novel coronavirus will mutate at least every season, raising serious questions about claims to a vaccine that will either work, or moreover, not render the vaccinated more vulnerable to evolved strains.

Earlier this week, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said they began delivering doses of their coronavirus vaccines for initial human testing in the United States, hoping to get emergency use approval in the US as early as October.