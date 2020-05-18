WATCH Trump Impeachment Destroyed in One Video – Biden’s Quid Pro Quo

From Spiro Skouras

President Donald Trump was impeached, no it wasn’t because of the supposed Russia collusion which is all we heard about over the last two years from the sold out media, which by the way was proven to be false.

It was because of misconduct or a ‘quid pro quo’ as the media put it, which allegedly occurred during a phone call between president trump and the president of Ukraine.

You know the same Ukraine that was the victim of a bloody coup, carried out under the Obama Administration that ousted the democratically elected government, which then installed a puppet regime and just so happen to airlift all of Ukraine’s gold reserves out of the country? Right that Ukraine.

Most Americans would be shocked if they knew that their country was responsible for and had caused the deaths of 20 to 30 million people since World War Two, a level of carnage approaching that inflicted on Europe by Adolf Hitler himself.

In comparison to the millions of innocent lives lost by illegal wars cloaked in the name of democracy, will this current trump impeachment withstand the test of time?

Lets examine a few examples of actual impeachable offenses committed by U.S. Presidents and the perfect example of what they are trying to impeach President Trump for right now.

- Advertisement -

References Ukraine’s Gold Reserves Secretely Flown Out and Confiscated by the New York Federal Reserve?

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ukraine…

All US Presidents, Living and Dead, are War Criminals

https://blackagendareport.com/all-us-…

Top Ten US Presidents Accused of War Crimes

https://www.thetoptens.com/u-s-presid…

14 Real Obama Scandals That Have Nothing to do with His Wearing a Tan Suit https://pjmedia.com/trending/14-real-…

Twenty-Six Things About the Islamic State (ISIS-ISIL-Daesh) that Obama (and Trump) Do Not Want You to Know About https://www.globalresearch.ca/twenty-…

Congress Considers Federal Crypto Regulators In New Cryptocurrency Act Of 2020 https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonbre…