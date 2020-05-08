Trending

WATCH: PLANDEMIC -The Hidden Agenda Behind Covid-19, the YouTube Deleted Dr Judy Mikovits Video

By Joaquin Flores
Dear FRN Readers –  The below is our attempt to help redistribute the 37 minute promo for an upcoming Dr. Judy Mikowits documentary on the ongoing alleged ‘Plandemic’, regarding vaccines. We can’t say that all the contents of this are the actual promo, or if it has been edited. Clips do appear in the video which are not properly credited, but contain material which will be familiar to some.

In my personal view, being from a huge city and having dealt in all  kinds of spheres in business and local politics at the executive level, Dr. Fauci strikes me as a dangerous psychopath. I would say, if asked, that he is.

Of course I have questions about the ‘how’ of all this, as much as the ‘why’. Surely it seems that Bill Gates’ world is our world, whether we like it or not. And we have to deal with it. I don’t have a lot of confidence in parliamentary procedures, elections, and so on in this climate. But I do know there are a lot of veterans who are awake and it seems to me that it’s just a matter of time before we see a wave of vigilante justice.

This version seems to be in two parts. You may need to adjust play-speed in the second piece.

 

