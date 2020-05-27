Trending

WATCH: Meet Bill Gates, Corbett Report’s In-Depth

By Corbett Report

By Guest Author
By Corbett Corbett  – Originally at OffGuardian – Published May 27, 2020 FRN

There can be no doubt that Bill Gates has worn many hats on his remarkable journey from his early life as the privileged son of a Seattle-area power couple to his current status as one of the richest and most influential people on the planet.

But, as we have seen in our exploration of Gates’ rise as unelected global health czar and population control advocate, the question of who Bill Gates really is no mere philosophical pursuit. Today we will attempt to answer that question as we examine the motives, the ideology, and the connections of this man who has been so instrumental in shaping the post-coronavirus world.

This is Part Four of James Corbett’s excellent documentary series on Bill Gates. You can watch parts 1-3 herehere and here. For a transcript, audio-only version, as well as links, sources and show notes click here.

