WATCH Former Secret Service Agent Byrne Confirm Horrific Biden Stories

By Joaquin Flores
FRN – In a major interview that with former White House Secret Service Officer, Gary J. Byrne discusses the well-known character problems, and tendency to grope, on the part of Senator Joe Biden. Gary J. Byrne is the author of Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate

Is is a best-selling 2016 book by former United States Secret Service Uniformed Division . It purports to describe President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton as they resided in the White House during portions of the 1993–2001 Clinton administration, alleging marital infidelities on his part and an imperious manner on hers.

In this interview, Officer Byrne speaks on his knowledge of Joe Biden’s reputation and record.

