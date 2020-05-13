WATCH: Biden Just Lied About Illegal Obama Investigation into Trump, then ABC Saved Him

The likely Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential race and former Vice President Joe Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos Tuesday that he was briefed in January, 2017 on the FBI’s investigation into Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn moments after saying he “knew nothing” about the probe earlier in the interview.

It was a clear flip-flop.

[Editor’s note – No, it was an outright lie, and ABC realized it and saved him on the spot. – J. Flores]

“I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, number one. Number two, this is all about diversion. This is a game this guy (Trump) plays also the time,” Biden explained. “The country is in crisis. We’re in an economic crisis, a health crisis, we’re in real trouble. He should stop always trying to divert attention from real concerns of the American people. The American people are worried with good reason. He has acted irresponsibly from the very beginning. He continues to act irresponsibly. He hasn’t done his job.”

He then clarified, “I thought you asked whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted. I’m sorry. I was aware that they had asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it. And I don’t think anything else.”

The Justice Department dropped its case against Flynn last week in a historic move after documents showed an attempt by top U.S. officials to entrap the former National Security Adviser.