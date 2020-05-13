Video: Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes Dr. Fauci Contradicting Statements On Hydroxychloroquine

FRN Readers – We have a live, working version of the video here. YouTube has taken down this important video where Dr. Mikovits shows the discoherence of Dr. Fauci’s statements on hydroxychloroquine. It’s also (not) amazing that YouTube and Facebook are in general censoring posts that refer to the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. This is despite its wide use in many countries including Serbia (where FRN is based) , Italy, Russia, China, and beyond. In Serbia, a country of 8 million, only a few hundred deaths have been registered as Covid-19. We have found a DailyMotion version of the video. Download it before they too take it down.

