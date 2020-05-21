Vaccine Wars in the USA

You better sit down while you read this…
This article will document the following facts –
The covid-19 vaccine is coming. It will not be safe, effective or necessary, but it will be mandatory, and it will be distributed by the US military. The US government is already in the process of producing at least 500 million doses, more than enough to inject every man, woman and child in the USA, with more than a million extra doses, just in case. But that’s just the start.
The RAPID Coalition, a merger of state and corporate power, is in the process of producing somewhere between 660 million and 1.3 billion Apiject injectors, enough for two to four injections, for every man, woman and child in the USA. The Apiject syringe has an optional RFID chip attached, and RFID chips are injectable, smaller than a grain of sand and capable of being read from 600 feet away. Interestingly, the work on all this was begun long before the covid-19 outbreak. Hundreds of millions of dollars have already been spent to implement this plan, which is backed by the billionaire satanist “Zyklon Bill” Gates, the US government, and major pharmaceutical corporations and banks around the world.
Of particular interest is the RAPID Consortium, which includes Apiject and Dr. Robert Kadlec, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Kadler is a biological weapons expert, having penned such gems as “21st Century Germ Warfare” and “Biological Weapons for Waging Economic Warfare”. RAPID is funded with a billion dollars from Jefferies Financial Group, one of the ten largest investment banks in the world. As you read these words, they are in the process of making this project a reality. YOUR reality.
Trump has declared that the US military will be used to distribute the upcoming Covid-19 vaccine, “Once it is ready, sometime in late 2020 or early 2021.” If you are not aware of this fact, or don’t understand what that means, please see here, here, here, and here. WHY would the US government need to use the military to distribute a vaccine that probably isn’t necessary and probably doesn’t work? Because whether you need it or not, whether it works or not, or whether it is even safe or not, they are going to make you take it. The US military is not about “help”, it is about force. Do you remember how the US military “helped” Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Donbass, Yemen, Venezuela? Now, they are coming to “help” you, the exact same way they “helped” them…
The annual flu vaccines that have been produced for decades have an effectiveness from as little as 10 percent to as much as 60 or 70 percent, —with 40 to 60 percent being the average rate of effectiveness. “40 to 60 percent” means 50% effective. And these rates are for flu vaccines that have been produced with decades of research and experience. The “Covid-19 vaccine” will be produced in less than a year, for a novel virus that was allegedly unknown just a few months ago. If 50% effectiveness is the best they can do after decades of work, how effective do you think a vaccine produced in 10 or 12 months, not years or decades, will be? And don’t just ask how effective it will be, ask how SAFE it will be.
Understand, once you get injected with something, it’s a done deal, there’s no going back. YOU CAN’T TAKE IT OUT
Even if it was as “safe and effective” as the flu vaccine, why is the US military required to ensure mass vaccination? Well, of course, the only way to ensure mass vaccination is to make it mandatory.
As many in the US are saying of mandatory Covid-19 testing and vaccination, “It can’t happen here”, Denmark has already passed a law, Canada’s Prime Minister is discussing it, and a recent poll shows 72% of Canadians approve making a covid-19 vaccine mandatory. England was considering mandatory vaccines back in October 2019. And the USA already has mandatory vaccine requirements for other diseases for school children.
So, yes, the plan in the USA is to use the US military to force vaccinate “Everyone… Every man, woman and child in America”, and to start doing it for real, by this time next year. Here is a screenshot from the RAPID Coalition promotional video –
Note that in this unlisted video, 330 million Americans, the entire population, without exception, are scheduled for 2 to 4 injections. And note the final word in red – “Required”. RAPID claims to be capable of producing 330 million injectors “to inject every man, woman and child in America, with just the right dose, thirty days after a vaccine becomes available.”
But wait, there’s more! Each injector comes equipped with an RFID chip. “This will allow health care workers to use their mobile phones to automatically capture where and when every injection takes place.” What’s left unsaid is, “And to whom it is given”. Though they do say, “And more!”
“AND MORE“
Of course, an RFID chip “on” an injector is not the same as RFID chip that is in the injector and injected. But just because they don’t explicitly mention that part doesn’t mean they won’t do it. Or can’t. Injectable RFID chips are not new technology, they have been around and in use since at least 1998. Many people think they would be aware if they were being surreptitiously “chipped”, being under the erroneous impression that RFID chips are about the size of a grain of rice, and that a device of that size would be noticed at the time of injection. But 21st century RFID microchips are not the size of a grain of rice. They are smaller than a grain of salt or sand, undetectable in a vaccine. They are passive (no need for battery power) permanent (virtually impossible to remove) and using current technology such as RFID Loc8tor, can be detected and read at distances of at least 600 feet. Can you say, “5G”? Are you beginning to see and understand the connection?
RFID MICROCHIPS COMPARED TO A GRAIN OF SAND AND A HUMAN HAIR
The photos above are from an article about Hitachi’s development of the world’s smallest RFID chip. It was written in 2007. The article mentions, among other things, that “Professor Christopher Pister from UC Berkeley suggested in 2001 to create a new type of micro sensor that could theoretically be as small as a grain of sand. Research into this idea is ongoing and is being funded by DARPA (the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). What was only a theoretical concept in 2001 has now become a reality with the latest development by Hitachi, and could find its way to intelligence agencies across the world. RFID chips are also a source for increasing controversy surrounding issues of privacy. An RFID chip can be used to track the location of unsuspecting individuals who have RFID tags… Having miniature cheap RFID chips, such as those developed by Hitachi, implanted inside anything… might make many people feel very uncomfortable. However, big businesses believe that consumers’ fears are dwarfed by the benefits of RFID chips.”
Yes, good old “Big Business” feels our fears are dwarfed by the benefits of RFID chips. And now they are teaming up with the good old US government to inject something “into every man, woman and child in America”. Isn’t that wonderful? Big business and the US government, working together, not for consumers, but for “the benefits of RFID chips”. This reminds me of something I once heard somewhere… Hmmm, what could it be? Wasn’t it something along the lines of –
And speaking of state and corporate power, let’s get back to “Zyklon Bill” Gates for a bit. Why do I call him “Zyklon Bill”? Well, in 2010, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation bought 500,000 shares of Monsanto, (aka “The Most Evil Corporation in the World”) a corporation famous for creating toxic poisons like Agent Orange, DDT, RoundUp and GMO crops. In 2018, the German chemical corporation Bayer bought Monsanto for $66 Billion, which created ” the world’s biggest pesticides and seeds monopoly.” Most Americans think of aspirin when they hear the name “Bayer”, but Bayer used to be I.G. Farben, a giant German corporate consortium that not only helped finance Hitler and the nazi party’s rise to power, but actually ran its own slave camp at Auschwitz with 300,000 prisoners, and was deeply involved in the human medical experiments done by Dr. Josef Mengele. The poison gas used to murder literally millions of human beings was a Farben /Bayer product called “Zyklon B”. Gates = Monsanto, Monsanto = Bayer, Bayer = I.G. Farben, Farben = Zyklon B. Ergo, “Zyklon Bill”. And Zyklon Bill has been a busy, busy boy…
Zyklon Bill has a dream to permanently mark every human being with a number that can be tracked everywhere. It’s been done before, but not on this scale. But, yes, it was done before…
Man has marked Man with a number before.
Zyklon Bill wants to do it again. To everyone.
He’s the second richest man on Earth, with a fortune of (at least) $98 billion. His Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the largest private foundation in the world, controls assets worth an estimated $47 billion, and is deeply involved in agriculture, health (particularly vaccines) and education (Common Core) on a global scale. Besides his Foundation, Gates has invested around $9 billion in other institutions such as the WHO, CDC, Imperial College, Johns Hopkins, GAVI and BBC, among others. And, of course, Gates is intimately involved with the Covid-19 situation, both the virus and the “cure”.
WHO PAYS THE PIPER, CALLS THE TUNE…
Gate’s Microsoft was recently involved in a video production with satanist Marina Abramovic about artificial intelligence, “mixed reality” and virtual immortality, which by coincidence, (perhaps) was released on Good Friday 2020, a Holy day in both Christian and satanic churches. And Gates’ wife, Melinda was recently on two MSM nation-wide TV interviews, wearing an upside down cross. But is this really relevant to a “philanthropist” who just happens to want to vaccinate and permanently mark every human on Earth? Isn’t this exactly what Zyklon Bill is trying to do, right now?
Revelation 13:15-17 come to mind: “15 And it was given to him to give breath to the image of the beast, so that the image of the beast would even speak and cause as many as do not worship the image of the beast to be killed. 16 And he causes all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free men and the slaves, to be given a mark on their right hand or on their forehead, 17 and he provides that no one will be able to buy or to sell, except the one who has the mark, either the name of the beast or the number of his name.” Now, this actually sounds pretty close to exactly what this “vaccine”, or rather series of mandatory vaccines will do, but perhaps this devil mumbo-jumbo stuff is a bit too esoteric for some readers, so let’s get back to the hard facts and a harder reality.
Back again to the RAPID Coalition video, to the government side of the “merger of state and corporate power”. The video makes a big production of mentioning the “ASPR”, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, but for some odd reason does not mention the name of the person who actually holds that title and does that job. Like the fact that the advertisement video for a billion dollar undertaking is Unlisted on Youtube, (but as of today, you can see it here) the fact that one of the major contributors and the top government official in the Coalition is unnamed is indeed odd. But don’t worry, I know his name, and his background, which explains a lot. His name is Robert P. Kadlec, retired Colonel of the USAF, where he specialized in Biological Warfare. Germ warfare.
Seems innocuous enough, right? Hardly. This dude is a biological warrior, Pestilence personified. In 1998, the US military published a book called “Battlefield of the Future”, and Lt. Colonel Kaldec was the author of two chapters – Chapter 9, “Germ Warfare in the 21st Century”, and Chapter 10, “Biological Weapons for Waging Economic Warfare”. Here are a few of the more interesting quotes from Kaldec’s chapters –
“The same technology and expertise which has brought revolutionary medical therapies and greater agricultural productivity is readily transferable to the development of biological weapons. Many technical barriers that once limited the effective use of biological warfare (BW) are gone. As the United States prepares itself for the national security challenges of the twenty-first century, it must grasp the implications of this silent revolution.”
“Skeptics mistakenly dismiss the military or strategic value of biological weapons. Biological warfare offers unique and significant advantages because of its ease of production, potential impact of use, and the ability to exploit… vulnerabilities. It is the only weapon of mass destruction which has utility across the spectrum of conflict. Using biological weapons under the cover of an endemic or natural disease occurrence provides… the potential for plausible denial . In this context, biological weapons offers greater possibilities for use than do nuclear weapons.”
And as charming as these quotes are, some readers may erroneously believe the US military would never engage in this most hideous and criminally insane method of warfare, with its potential for “blowback” or to become a biological wildfire out of control which could engulf the whole planet. Those readers would be wrong. From Kaldec’s own chapter –
“Until 1969”? Yeah, right. Ever hear of Pandora’s Box?
So, here is wisdom, and a warning. They are going to use force to vaccinate you, but you still have a choice. Recently, some dipshit wrote to me that he “would go to jail before taking a vaccine”. Well, I’ve been to jail, and you know what they do to you there? ANYTHING THEY WANT. And if you go to jail for not taking the vaccine, the first thing they will do to you when you get to jail is give you the vaccine. Most will take it without having to go to jail. Most will go along with the program, and with everybody else, exactly like the “Good Germans” did in the 1930’s. And they will get, and deserve, exactly what the “Good Germans” got in 1945.
Those who today say they will refuse must understand that they will very soon be required to back up their words with actions or be proven boastful liars. The choice will not be between taking the vaccine or going to jail, it will be between taking the vaccine or being ready and willing to kill or die to prevent the vaccine being forced upon you, injected into you, the ultimate and irrevocable rape of not just your body, but your soul. The choice is yours, as it is for each and every one of us. We are exactly what we do, and no amount of words or wishes, pretense or posing, will ever make us different.
As Antonio Gramsci wrote from prison in the 1930’s, “The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born; now is the time of monsters.” Now is the time of monsters, and you can either fight them or bow down and submit to them. If you fight, there is no guarantee you will win or survive, but you will die as a Human Being, and perhaps even as a Hero. If you submit, you will die as a willing slave, a craven coward, you will be devoured by monsters, and you will deserve it. The history of fascism, and of the 1930’s and 1940’s is still there for anyone who doesn’t know it to study. There are lessons there. “Past is prologue”, Gates and Kadlec are modern day Mengeles, and you will either be their adversaries and oppose them to the death, or you will be their guinea pigs and victims. The choice is yours. Think about it now, today, and decide, for real. For sooner than you think, the time will come when your choice will be required to be proven by action, not words.