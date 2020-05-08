UNSEEN – Russian Su-57 Jets Flew Over 6 U.S bases in Syria and Iraq

“The Russian Su-57 fighter managed to pass unnoticed over American military airbases in northern Iraq. The incident occurred during the last appearance of a fifth-generation Russian fighter in Syria – according to a source, the Russian combat aircraft flew on its own, and was not transported aboard the An-124,” the publication said.

According to Avia.Pro’s sources, since Turkey does not allow Russian combat jets over its territory, the Su-57 could only get to Iraqi airspace from Syria by flying over U.S. military installations.

“Given the likely route of the Russian Su-57 fighter, a combat aircraft flew through the air corridor, flying over at least three U.S. military bases in Iraq and another three military bases in Syria,” the publication stated.

Citing a military specialist, the publication claimed: “Until recently, the Russian Su-57 was ridiculed in the United States, claiming that it could not claim the title of stealth, however, given the fact that the Russian fighter unimpededly covered several thousand kilometers directly over the U.S. military bases in Iraq and Syria, it’s quite obvious that we are really talking about a ‘stealth plane’ that successfully flew under Washington’s nose.”

Su-57 is a Russian fifth-generation multirole fighter jet, and it is slated to enter Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS-Воздушно-космические силы, Vozdushno-kosmicheskiye sily) service this year. It is a direct competitor to the F-22 Raptor, an American fifth-generation multirole fighter jet, which is fielded by the United States Air Force (USAF).

Apart from using a 10-15 years older technologies, the American jet also has the disadvantage of not being in production since 2011, when the former US President Barrack Obama canceled the production and ordered the destruction of all manufacturing tools. F-35, the only US fifth-generation fighter jet currently in production, is by no means a match to the Su-57, even according to US experts.