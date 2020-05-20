UK Lord Sumption Calls Out BBC Fake News on UK Lockdown Anti-logic

LONDON – Former US Supreme Court Judge, Lord Sumption, deals handily with a BBC fake news reporter trying one hostile ‘gotcha’ after another.
His perspective is simple, she can’t argue around it because the fundamental principle is that you cannot imprison people because there are risks in the world. He insists rightly that no one should be force to stay home. Everyone should be free to take the risk to contract Covid-19. One cannot establish no possible risk as the criteria.
He goes on to ‘out wit’ her probing around going out and posing a risk to others. She seems surprised at the notion that others would have also decided to go outside – no one should be forced to go out either.
