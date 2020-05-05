Trending

Trump Watched this Last Night: AIDS Scientist DR. Judy Mikovits EXPOSES Murderous Fauci & Birx

Journalist Christina  Aguayo interviews Dr. Mikovits

By FRN Editorial Board
May 5th – Journalist Christina  Aguayo interviews Dr. Mikovits on the malevolence and open corruption of Fauci and Birx, in this piece which comes from ‘America’s Daily Report’/AmericasVoice.News . Aired May 4th, 2020.

Let’s shut the Gates of Hell.

 

Full video below. 

“AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD SLAMS Dr. Anthony Fauci & Deborah Birx EXPOSES Medical Corruption” Dr. Judy Anne Mikovits is an American researcher. Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. Site: Plague of Corruption https://bit.ly/2Yg3Tqn

 

