KIEV – The State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine (GBR) has just opened criminal proceedings on the facts of an illegal wiretap directly implicating Biden’s team in Ukraine. In the case, the parties being persecuted were listening to a conversation of the ex-president of the country Petro Poroshenko with former US vice president Joseph Biden. This could lead towards the further need for the US Attorney General to coordinate efforts with his Ukrainian counterpart in the GBR.

Parties carrying out the illegal wiretapping are alleged to have done so under the orders of a team assembled by, or in the support of, Joe Biden. It furthermore relates to a case of ‘treason’ against former Ukrainian President Poroshenko.

Poroshenko was installed after the US under the Obama administration working with neoconservative Victoria Nuland, used Gladio-B operatives in a Color Revolution to overthrow the democratically elected government of Yanukovich, in Ukraine some six years ago.

According to a document published by Ukrainian Truth, citing a trusted law enforcement source, the illegal use of technical means of obtaining information, in other words, wiretapping in Poroshenko’s office, could cause “substantial harm to state interests”.

This business all surrounds the so-called “Derkach recordings”, where a conversation was recorded in which Poroshenko asked Biden for a “point-man” for Ukraine . Therefore, new defendants may appear as the proceedings move forward.

On May 19, a scandal erupted in Ukraine. The Ukrainian parliamentarian Andrei Derkach published transcripts of telephone conversations of President Petro Poroshenko and the ‘curator’ of Ukraine in the United States , Vice President Joe Biden. It also included Obama’s Secretary of State, John Kerry.

The recordings solidify allegations that Biden delivered a clear and undeniable quid pro quo, and in so doing, engaged in high-level corruption.

The recordings show that Ukraine is under tight external control by the Americans, who control many key parts of Ukrainian government and policy – from the removal of the objectionable prosecutor general Viktor Shokin to the appointment of a new one that Biden found amenable, Yuriy Lutsenko.

The conversation took place on May 13, 2016.

This forcible removal was admitted publicly by Joe Biden, an illegal quid pro quo in which Biden threatened the withholding of cash for Poroshenko’s government if the prosecutor general Shokin was not removed, in a recording well known by now to the whole informed world.

Meanwhile, the US’s deep-state controlled MSM turned the story on its head – accusing Trump of engaging in a quid pro quo when in fact his released transcripts of the recording only show that Trump was working on the question of coordinating investigation efforts to fight the corruption in Ukraine which Joe Biden had carried out.

This sort of coordination in anti-corruption work is entirely legal under a US-Ukraine accord signed by Bill Clinton in the 1990’s.

Shokin had been investigating the illegal dealings of the Burisma energy concern, on which Joe Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board of directors. Enjoying this sinecure position, Hunter Biden mysteriously received a salary of some 50k a month.

The recordings reveal that the United States also actively participates in agreeing on candidates for the post of prime minister of the country, “fits in” members of the Cabinet who are loyal to them, and directly directs processes related to the country’s banking system.

From the Poroshenko-Biden recordings, the existence of the institution of “a pointman” from the USA in key departments of the country, for example, in the prosecutor general’s office, becomes apparent.

It is also interesting that Obama’s deputy personally oversaw the issue of raising utility rates for Ukrainians. And Poroshenko joyfully reported that he had over-fulfilled this plan.

The very tone of the Ukrainian president on the records is extremely eloquent – every conversation with Biden is more like a report of a subordinate to the authorities.

The US Vice President asks questions, and the Ukrainian leader answers subserviently in detail. This is clearly not a dialogue of equals – although Biden’s status is formally generally lower than Poroshenko.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine therefore opened criminal proceedings against the ex-president of the country for treason .

Congratulating Poroshenko on the appointment of the new Prosecutor General, Biden said: “It will be critical for him to work quickly to redress the harm Shokin inflicted.”

Further, the US vice president promised to approve a billion-dollar loan to Ukraine (“I am true to my word”).

Poroshenko thanks Biden “for support” and discusses further reform of the Prosecutor General’s Office, which is agreed with the United States.

“In this law, we are introducing a new structure for the prosecutor general’s office, including the general inspectorate, which we have agreed with you,” says the president of the “sovereign” state.

Poroshenko also said that he instructed Lutsenko to get in touch with the American embassy, ​​and asks to approve the “point-man,” with whom the Ukrainian authorities could coordinate issues on the prosecutor general’s office.

He immediately proposes a concrete candidate for such a person, a prosecutor of Ukrainian origin, who will be “an agent in the new system of the prosecutor’s office”. Biden replies that he will figure out who this person is and give an answer.

At the same time, Poroshenko himself denies everything and traditionally transfers the blame to Moscow , claiming that these are all “Kremlin intrigues”.