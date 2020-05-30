Top CDC Official says “get rid of all the whites in the United States” to Force Vaccines

By Ethan Huff, From Natural News – The prospect of forced vaccination is probably already on your radar if you have been reading this site for any period of time. But what you may not know is that the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has at least one person working for it who believes that the pathway to total vaccine acceptance in society involves getting “rid of all whites.”

Dr. Carol Baker made this shockingly racist statement during a 2016 “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.” panel discussion sponsored by the National Meningitis Association that took place in New York City. In addressing widespread and growing rejection of mandatory vaccination, Baker stated:

“So, I have the solution. Every study published in the last five years, when you look at vaccine refusers, I’m not talking about … hesitance, most of them we can talk into coming to terms. But refusers. We’ll just get rid of all the whites in the United States … Guess who wants to get vaccinated the most? Immigrants.”

Baker, mind you, was given her position as Chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization under Barack Obama. It was Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, in fact, who appointed Baker to this top CDC position, Sebelius being a personal friend of Obama.

A white-looking woman herself, Baker is also executive director of Texas Children’s Hospital’s Center for Vaccine Awareness and Research, as well as a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at the Baylor College of Medicine.

Eugenicists Bill and Melinda Gates love Carol Baker, gave her an award for her “achievements”

Not surprising is the fact that Baker also has ties to eugenicists Bill and Melinda Gates. In 2019, she was given the Sabin Vaccine Institute’s Albert B. Sabin Gold Medal at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., that was sponsored “in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” along with drug giant Pfizer.

What this all suggests, of course, is that Baker, Gates, and presumably other public health “experts” are all in agreement that white people represent the greatest barrier to mass vaccination. It would also explain why these far-leftists want to import as many “brown” and black people as possible into America, since “immigrants” are open-game when it comes to welcoming vaccines, according to Baker.

These are the same genocidal maniacs who are right now developing vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), by the way. All of the “progressive” white people out there who cannot wait to roll up their sleeves and get “protected” with new jabs have no idea what is coming to them under the guise of “public health.”

We are already seeing the early stages of a global vaccine genocide, with many Americans lining right up to obey whatever new edict or restriction is imposed by their county commissioners or governors in the name of keeping people “safe” when out and about shopping. The next step is to impose digital “passports” that “authorize” people to buy and sell, without which no commerce will be allowed.

If Obama carry-overs like Baker are allowed to stay in their positions and continue to make public policy, then white people who disagree with the alleged “benefits” of vaccination will also be at risk of mass extermination. The former racist-in-chief obviously had no qualms appointing anti-white “brownshirts” like Baker to top government positions during his White House occupation, setting the stage for everything that is soon to come as outlined in the book of Revelation.

To keep up with the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), be sure to check out Pandemic.news.