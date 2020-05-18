‘Tara Reade Must Have Wanted it’ suggests Democrat State Legislator, forced to resign

By Martin Walsh – Conservative Brief – Democrats do not seem to care at all about the sexual assault allegations that have been levied against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

As further evidence of this, a Democratic state legislator in New Hampshire has resigned after he made a highly inappropriate comment about Tara Reade, the woman who has accused Biden of sexual assault.

Rep. Richard Komi, a Manchester Democrat [originally from Nigeria – ed], took to Twitter to dismiss Reade’s allegations against Biden as unlikely because of the way women’s bodies are constructed, Fox News reported.

“Judged by the position of the female vagina, it will not be easy for anyone to just put their finger into the vagina unless their [sic] is some cooperation from the female herself. That is why I believe Tara Reade’s allegations [sic] is false. She is looking for attention,” Komi said.

[This sort of rationale sounds indistinguishable from Nigerian so-called scientific proclamations, like how the ‘absurdity of homosexuality’ can be explained scientifically by magnets. – ed ]

Below is a screenshot of Komi’s tweet, which has been deleted:

The tweet prompted New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff to call for Komi’s resignation.

“I am appalled by Representative Komi’s comments. They were dismissive and hurtful to survivors of sexual assault across the Granite State and across the country,” Shurtleff said. “The comments are not fitting for the New Hampshire House of Representatives and immediately upon learning of them I called him and asked Representative Komi to resign his seat.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley also called on Komi to resign, saying his comments were “wrong, inappropriate, and offensive to all Democrats, and does not reflect the values of our party.”

In a letter sent to Shurtleff shortly after the tweet, Komi said he was resigning because of the tweet and apologized.

“I also want to offer my sincere apologies to anybody whose feelings may have been hurt by the tweets. I am and will continue to be a supporter of victims of sexual and domestic assault,” Komi said in his letter. “The tweets were very poorly worded and do not reflect who I am and what I stand for. I ask for the forgiveness of all who have been a victim of sexual or any other kind of assault.”

Komi also appears to be a big Biden supporter.

A Facebook profile that appeared to belong to Komi showed pictures of him with Biden and his wife.



The allegations against Biden kicked up a notch in recent weeks after several witnesses and a resurfaced video clip seem to further corroborate her timeline and claims.

Reade, who served as a staffer to Biden when he was in the U.S. Senate, recently alleged that he sexually assaulted her back in 1993.

A damning video clip resurfaced a few weeks ago of Tara Reade’s mother calling in to “Larry King Live” on CNN in 1993.

Reade’s mother can be heard asking King for advice on what to do as her daughter had a “problem” senator, at that time Biden’s position.

Reade alleges that Biden was kissing her and asking her if she “wanted to go somewhere else,” and that after the alleged assault was complete, he said, “C’mon man, I heard you liked me.”

Reade has also said she is willing to testify under oath about her allegations.

The law firm representing Reade recently sent a letter to Biden calling on him to open up his University of Delaware archives for a search of all records related to Reade’s alleged sexual harassment claim.