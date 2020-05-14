Take Children from Parents? H.R 6666: Testing Reaching and Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act

FRN EDITOR’S NOTICE TO CORPORATE OWNED PRESS, REUTERS, and OTHER CONFLICT-OF-INTEREST BASED ‘FACT CHECKERS’ INDIRECTLY WORKING FOR BILL GATES

FRN Accurately reported on HR 6666, it ultimately allows contact tracers into your home, and ultimately CPS can take your children. Reuters and Snopes should be reprimanded for lying to the American people about the ultimate potential ends of HR 6666.

While our coverage never used the word ‘stranger’, a person unknown to another even if acting under the color of authority, such as a contact tracer or CPS employee, is by definition a stranger. HR 6666 does allow strangers ultimately to enter the home within the context of Covid-19 testing and contact tracing.

HR 6666 is one piece of legislation coming after the establishment of Child Protective Services in 1974. Snopes and Reuters are misinforming and misleading the public about what we are saying about HR 6666 #HR6666 . HR 6666 doesn’t mention children, but this is not how legislation works.

Pieces of legislation are not stand alone, they do not nullify previous legislation unless explicitly so, and a new piece of legislation does not need to recapitulate a summary of prior existing legislation which the new legislation builds upon and assumes powers from.

There are at least two ways CPS can take children because of HR 6666. In 46 years of CPS, there are many rulings and codes which affirm that if the CPS determines the child’s welfare or health is in jeopardy, the CPS can take custody of the child.

1: Parents with serious infectious illnesses are a type of health issue posed as a serious risk to the child – so CPS can take custody. 2: If the parents need to be quarantined away from the home and away from children, and because children need guardianship at all times, CPS can take children.

“A study by John Hopkins University found that children who are in foster care are four times more likely to be sexually abused than other children not in this setting. Additionally, children who are in group homes are 28 times more likely to be abused than children not living in these homes.”

– Joaquin Flores, editor FRN

———————————————–

By Renee Parsons

And so it begins with the first Congressional effort to codify what may be the first of many unconstitutional legislative attempts to create a totalitarian One World Government under the guise of attacking the coronavirus COVID 19.

Some weeks ago the UN’s World Health Organization recommended house to house searches for family members infected with COVID 19 and the removal of those infected into a mandatory quarantine. The American reaction was mostly ‘it could never happen here’ but that has not stopped House Democrats from introducing HR 6666 also known as the TRACE (Testing, Reaching and Contacting Everyone) Act .

Introduced by Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill) on May 1, the TRACE Act would establish a nation wide contact and quarantine program, has been referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee for a yet to be scheduled hearing before the Health Subcommittee.

That subcommittee has a hearing scheduled for Thursday, May 14 on “Protecting Scientific Integrity in COVID 19 Response” with no published description of the hearing or list of witnesses. With 39 co-sponsors, HR 6666 could be rolled into a larger CV response legislative package yet to be introduced.

HR 6666 grants $100 billion to the CDC (Center for Disease Control) to establish a local mobile health unit in each community to conduct a diagnostic door to door COVID 19 testing program. With the ACLU nowhere in sight, there is no doubt of HR 6666’s unconstitutionality as the Act states that such testing will take place “at individuals’ residences.”

The bill goes on to establish the effort to ‘trace and monitor the contacts of infected individuals and to support the quarantine of such individuals.’

In other words, TRACE not only allows a massive dragnet type effort to seek and find those infected in what may amount to enforced home invasions but to force compliance by requiring the names of all individuals an infected person has had contact with – all of which raises the constitutionality of the entire CV effort with the ultimate goal being mandatory worldwide vaccinations.

HR 6666 is unconstitutional as it violates the Fourth Amendment which guarantees every American citizen the right to be secure in their own home.

Dr. Rashid Buttar has said that Ventura, California will be the first test location to initiate the TRACE program.

In addition, Microsoft was recently granted Patent #060606 for a “crypto currency system using human body activity data.” In other words, Gates, a maniacal control freak, now owns the patent to conduct global surveillance via a quantum tatoo inserted as a chip into the human body. Gates has been advocating for digital surveillance system for some time.

Reminiscing about how British children were evacuated to the countryside during the WW II bombing of London, The Queen says it all:

”…evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. Today, once again, many will feel a painful separation from their loved ones but now, as then, we know, deep down, it is the right thing to do.”

Presumably the royal family will line up for public inspection to allow its children to be tested and quarantined, ‘away from home’ if necessary. Belated kudos to Harry and Meghan for making their break to freedom – they got out just in time.

*

Renee Parsons has been a member of the ACLU’s Florida State Board of Directors and President of the ACLU Treasure Coast Chapter. She has been an elected public official in Colorado, an environmental lobbyist with Friends of the Earth and staff member in the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC. Renee is also a student of the Quantum Field. She may be reached at [email protected]