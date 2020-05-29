Trending

Anglo 5Headline NewsUnited Kingdom

Sign the Petition that One Million Already Have: Dominic Cummings must be sacked

By Joaquin Flores
0 1,100

The PM’s chief aide Dominic Cummings is facing calls to resign after it emerged he travelled from London to his parents’ home in Durham with coronavirus symptoms during lockdown.

Mr Cummings and his wife, who was also unwell, stayed in Durham, while self-isolating.

Labour demanded No 10 provided a “swift explanation” for Mr Cummings’ actions.

 

SIGN THE PETITION HERE

 

A source close to Mr Cummings denied a breach of the coronavirus rules, saying the couple needed childcare help.

They told the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg that the couple had stayed in a separate building at the property.

- Advertisement -

Downing Street declined to comment on Friday night, after the Guardian and the Daily Mirror newspapers first reported Mr Cummings had made the more than 260-mile journey.

Who is Dominic Cummings?
Scientist quits role after ‘undermining’ lockdown
What are social distancing and self-isolation rules?
The government has ordered anyone with coronavirus symptoms to self-isolate at home and not leave – even for essential supplies – for seven days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in March that children should not be left with older grandparents or older relatives “who may be particularly vulnerable or fall into some of the vulnerable groups” .

A Labour spokesman said: “If accurate, the prime minister’s chief adviser appears to have breached the lockdown rules. The government’s guidance was very clear: stay at home and no non-essential travel.

“The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for Dominic Cummings.”

Mr Cummings has attended meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) – the scientific body which gives independent advice that shapes the government’s coronavirus response.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates and special offers delivered directly to your inbox.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Joaquin Flores2063 posts 0 comments

Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California. Flores has twenty years experience in community, labor, and anti-war organizing. Flores has appeared regularly on Iran’s ‘PressTV’ and Russia’s ‘RT’ news to share his expert opinion and analysis on current geopolitical matters. As a Thought Leader, he has spoken publicly internationally at numerous forums, published in over 10 languages, his conceptual and ideological frameworks, approaches to branding and aesthetics have influenced others in his field.

You might also like More from author
Comments