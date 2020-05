SIGN AND RT: Subpoena Dr. Judy Mikovits to Testify before Congress on the Corruption of Dr. Anthony Fauci

“As shown in the documentary, Plademic by Mikki Willis, Dr. Anthony Fauci needs to be investigated for many reasons including corruption, mass murder and treason. Dr. Judy Mikovits can provide evidence and testimony to the fact.”

https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/subpeona-dr-judy-mikovits-testify-congress-corruption-dr-anthony-fauci