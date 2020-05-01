Serbian economy set for higher GDP growth than any country in Europe

BELGRADE [ Kirill Borschev ] – Serbian President Alexander Vučić is confident in the economic stability of the country and expects significant GDP growth, writes ‘Evening News’.

In his television speech, he said that this year Serbia will overtake all European countries in terms of GDP growth and will become one of the most advanced states in the world.

The Serbian leader noted the strengthening of economic cooperation with China, saying that Serbia was offered a place of honor at the major international exhibition Shanghai Expo 2020, which will be held in November this year in Shanghai.

He also said that AirSerbia is considering introducing direct flights with China in view of the increased interest of Chinese tourists in Serbia.

“We believe that we can provide 5 million overnight stays in Serbia per year,” said Vučić, adding that this will greatly strengthen the tourism sector, which is a source of sustainable economic development.

According to data published by Eurostat, the European Union’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plummeted by 2.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020, in comparison to the same period last year.

European Union, the world’s largest (and the most ineffectual) bureaucratic empire, has been widely criticized for its atrocious (mis)handling of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in most EU member states. This is especially true for EU’s Mediterranean member states, with Italy and Spain being hit the hardest.

EU leadership initially outright ignored Italy’s and Spain’s please for help, while later adding insult to injury with statements that called for both countries to “deal with their own issues”. Italy was the first to react by asking both China and Russia for help, with both superpowers promptly responding to Italy’s request.