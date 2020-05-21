SECOND DISASTER: 100% Injury to Subjects from Gates-Backed Covid-19 Vaccine – UK Vax Group Fails

– One day after revelations that the Gates/Fauci Moderna vax caused severe illnesses in 20% of high-dose recipients, Bill Gates got devastating news about his other “warp-speed” COVAX bet.

The Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) spiked-protein vaccine was on an even faster track than Moderna. In May, Melinda Gates predicted it would be jab-ready by years’ end. Oxford and UK officials promised 30 million doses by September.

On April 24, OVG scientists announced that macaque studies proved the vaccine effective. OVG quickly recruited 510 healthy volunteers for human trials. Raw data released this week reveal the OVD team was lying.

All vaccinated macaques sickened after exposure to COVID-19. Edinburgh University’s Eleanor Riley told Forbes the vax provided ‘insufficient’ antibodies to prevent infection and viral shedding. Vaxxed monkeys spread the disease as readily as unvaccinated.

- Advertisement -

The OVG is politically wired. Lead developer, Andrew Pollard juggles scandalous conflicts that allow him to license, register, + mandate his own untested vaccines to the masses. Pollard’s political contacts won him $110 million in government grants for his jab.

Pollard is Senior Advisor to Britain’s MRHA Panel which licenses vaccines, chairs Britain’s JVCI committee that mandates them + advises the European Medicine Agency (EMA).

He takes payments from virtually all the big vax makers. In 2014, Pollard developed Glaxosmithkline’s notorious Bexero Meningitis vax, and then mandated it to children precipitating a Kawasaki disease epidemic. The package insert says Bexero may cause Kawasaki in 3 out of every 1000 children.

Polland used his power and deceitful puffery about the monkey trial to prematurely bulldoze his COVID vaccine into human trials. He shunned placebo tests + restricted safety studies to a tight timeline to hide long-term injuries. He included only super healthy people while planning to roll out his vaccine to vulnerable children with chronic co-morbidities and fragile elders.

Polland, is steaming ahead with his ineffective vaccine. He claims that it might make symptoms milder. But a vaccine that hides symptoms + allows transmission is worse than no vaccine at all.